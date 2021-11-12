Year built 1890; converted 1984

Square feet 826

Bedrooms 1

Baths 1 full

Fee $479 a month

Pets Allowed with some restrictions.

Taxes $3,368 (2021)

Built in the late 19th century, this former high school now hosts 111 condo units, including this one on the second floor that could provide a financial shelter for someone working to reduce their student loan debt load but still live comfortably.

The front door opens into a small foyer and a hallway that stitches the living spaces in this unit into a whole. To the right is a galley-style, 75-square-foot kitchen with wood raised-panel cabinets, laminate counters, laminate flooring that mimics wood, a mosaic tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and track lighting.

Opposite the kitchen is an 81-square-foot bonus room with a pair of closets behind bifold doors and a ceiling fan with lights. The six-panel door makes this carpeted room, which is about as big as the kitchen, a great home office or a guest room.

The dining area has laminate flooring and shares a 393-square-foot space with a living area bathed in natural light from a pair of replacement windows sized for the 1890s, when breezes were the primary means of cooling a home. (The unit has central air now.) The living area features a blue accent wall, carpet underfoot, and a ceiling fan with lighting above it all.

Off this open space are two more doors: one to the unit’s full bath, the second to the primary bedroom. The bath has a shower/tub combination behind a shower curtain. The cabinet for the single vanity mirrors the kitchen cabinets, and the sink is a manmade material. The flooring is ceramic tile.

The primary bedroom, however, is carpeted, and a ceiling fan with lights helps push the air from the wide, tall window around the 190-square-foot room. The wide closet has sliding mirrors for doors.

This unit won’t ever be mistaken for a “McMansion” in terms of square footage, but it is neat, the ceilings are high, and the building amenities are many. The building offers a tennis court, an indoor pool, a sauna, a grilling area, private storage, and a single parking space in the underground garage. Ninety-four of the building’s 111 units are owner-occupied, according to the listing, and there are laundry facilities in the basement.

As of press time, an offer had been accepted on this home.

The building used to be a high school. Brendan Viselli/Atlantic Visuals

The entrance to the 111-unit building. Brendan Viselli/Atlantic Visuals

The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances. Brendan Viselli/Atlantic Visuals

The dining area is open to the living room. Brendan Viselli/Atlantic Visuals

The bedroom features a wide, tall window. Brendan Viselli/Atlantic Visuals

The bath has a long single vanity, a ceramic tile floor, and a tub-shower combination. Brendan Viselli/Atlantic Visuals

The bonus room has a double bifold closet. Brendan Viselli/Atlantic Visuals

The indoor pool at the development. Brendan Viselli/Atlantic Visuals

The development has a fenced-in tennis court. Brendan Viselli/Atlantic Visuals

