Upon seeing the name of the Panthers’ head coach — and later talking to him — Newton said he felt like he was “floating.” He became filled with a sense of exhilaration with the possibility or returning to an organization with which he’d spent nine seasons, earned an MVP award and led to the Super Bowl in 2015.

“ Matthew Rhule ,” Newton said to himself as he read the caller ID.

Cam Newton was back home in Atlanta enjoying being a father and about to partake in one of his new favorites “taco Tuesday” for dinner when he glanced at his phone and noticed he’d missed a call.

Advertisement

Within 48 hours Newton was on his way back to Charlotte, N.C., signing a one-year $10 million contract to finish the season with the Panthers.

Newton made it clear in a 30-minute teleconference Friday he doesn’t hold any grudges about the Panthers releasing him prior to the 2020 season after he’d lost his previous eight starts while battling through shoulder and foot issues. He called the past “irrelevant” to him now.

The 32-year-old quarterback said his focus is on living in the present — and helping the Panthers (4-5) turn around things after losing five of their last six games.

“I'm in a position where it could easily be just about Cam,” Newton said. “This is not that type of a vibe. I'm happy to be here, and I want everybody to know I'm happy. But, it's time to win. So that is where all of my energy is.”

His energy, particularly, is on learning offensive coordinator Joe Brady’s playbook as a quickly as possible. To do that, Newton is planning to stay extra hours at the stadium and said he’s turned off his social media accounts.

Just how soon Newton can help the Panthers is uncertain.

Advertisement

Rhule first said Friday it is “not very likely” that Newton would play Sunday at Arizona after missing most of the game installation this week. Rhule quickly added “that might change" after seeing where Newton is following Saturday's practice.

Either way, Rhule said P.J. Walker will start and Matt Barkley, signed off the Titans’ practice squad earlier this week, will be his backup. So if Newton is active he’d be the team’s third quarterback.

Newton will travel with the team to Arizona.

Cardinals QB Murray back at practice

Quarterback Kyler Murray was back at practice, potentially giving the Cardinals a boost heading into Sunday’s home game.

Murray missed a game for the first time in his three-year career last weekend against the 49ers because of an ankle injury. Backup Colt McCoy played well in Murray’s absence, completing 22 of 26 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown in Arizona’s 31-17 victory.

But there’s no doubt Arizona’s offense is more versatile with Murray, who is always a threat to run. The 24-year-old quarterback is one of the league’s top MVP candidates through the first half of the season, completing nearly 73 percent of his passes for 2,276 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s also run for three touchdowns.

Kingsbury didn’t commit to playing Murray Sunday, but said the quarterback is trending in the right direction.

Bills linebacker Edmunds ruled out

Bills coach Sean McDermott ruled out starting middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds from playing at the Jets Sunday.

Edmunds didn’t practice this week after sustaining a hamstring injury in a 9-6 loss at Jacksonville last week. He leads the team with 54 tackles through eight games this season. Veteran backup A.J. Klein is expected to fill in for Edmunds.

Advertisement

Titans QB Tannehill on injury report with illness

The Titans added quarterback Ryan Tannehill to the injury report with an illness — not COVID-19 related — that kept him from practicing. Tannehill was on the reserve/COVID-19 list in late August. The Titans will be without starting linebacker David Long Jr. Sunday against the Saints … The Broncos are making backup play-calling plans after offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur tested positive for the coronavirus and went on the reserve/COVID-19 list along with a fourth player infected this week.

Dolphins win stunner

Xavien Howard forced a fumble and returned it 49 yards for a touchdown, Tua Tagovailoa came off the bench and capped his night with a 1-yard sneak for a score with 2:19 left and the Dolphins stunned the Ravens, 22-10, Thursday night at Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Dolphins (3-7) got three field goals from Jason Sanders in what became their second win in five days. Tagovailoa — who couldn’t start because of a fractured finger on his left, or throwing, hand — threw for 158 yards in relief of Jacoby Brissett, who passed for 156 yards before needing to depart in the third quarter with an injured right knee.







