Harris and Stevenson did not practice all week after suffering head injuries in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win over the Panthers. It’s possible both could clear concussion protocol Saturday.

The Patriots listed running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Browns, which means both players still have a chance of playing.

The Browns definitely will be struggling with running back depth, as coach Kevin Stefanski announced Friday that neither Nick Chubb nor Demetric Felton will be activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list in time. Chubb and Felton are both vaccinated but couldn’t produce two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

If Harris and Stevenson cannot go, the Patriots will have to rely on Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor out of the backfield. They do not have any running backs on the practice squad and did not make any signings this week.

Bolden said he is prepared for an increased workload.

“Like Bill always says, ‘The more you can do,’ ” Bolden said. “Whatever the situation calls for, you’ve got to step up and be there.”

Kick returner Gunner Olszewski (concussion), who also did not practice this week, is questionable as well. Linebacker Jamie Collins (ankle), meanwhile, is doubtful.

Also questionable for the Patriots are punter Jake Bailey (right knee), linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs), kicker Nick Folk (left knee), wide receiver N’Keal Harry (knee), linebacker Dont’a Hightower (ankle), guard Shaq Mason (abdomen), cornerback Jalen Mills (thigh), tight end Jonnu Smith (shoulder), and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin).

For Cleveland, D’Ernest Johnson will take the majority of the carries, with Brian Hill and Dexter Williams available off the practice squad. Johnson made his first career start in Week 7, rushing for 146 yards and a touchdown against Denver.

“I am just ready to go out there and try to go 1-0 this week,” Johnson said Thursday.

Two possibilities

The Patriots could activate both linebacker Chase Winovich (hamstring) and offensive tackle Trent Brown (ankle) off injured reserve for Sunday’s game.

Both players practiced this week, opening up their 21-day window to return. Because only players on the 53-man roster appear on the injury report, the extent of their participation was not announced. To activate either player, the Patriots would have to open up a roster spot with a corresponding move.

If Brown can play, he could log his first snaps since the season opener.

“Trent’s all-in every day,” Belichick said. “He’s made good progress.”

Ancient wisdom

Belichick’s appreciation for Sun Tzu lives on.

When discussing how his approach to game-planning has evolved over the years, Belichick referenced the principles Sun Tzu established during his time as a general in ancient China.

“Look at Sun Tzu and the great generals,” Belichick said. “You exploit your strengths and attack weaknesses. That’s about as fundamental as it gets.

“If there’s something that you can do well, you want to try to do it. If there is something that your opponent is weak at, you want to try to attack it. If you can match those up, then that’s a good way of attack.”

According to former Patriots linebacker Matt Chatham, the Patriots had Sun Tzu quotes displayed on the walls of their facility during his playing career. Belichick said in a 2019 interview that the only sign in the locker room reads, “Every battle is won before it is fought,” a quote from Sun Tzu’s book, “The Art of War.”

Belichick reiterated Friday that Sun Tzu’s philosophy is “at the heart” of what the Patriots aim to do each week.

“Be sound, play to your strengths, and attack the opponent’s weaknesses,” he said.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.