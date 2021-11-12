“Danvers educators were dismayed to learn about the horrific behaviors by some members of the 2019-2020 boys ice hockey team and are outraged that the leadership of Danvers Public Schools was not forthcoming with us or the community about the seriousness of the racism, homophobia, antisemitism and bullying taking place,’’ the Danvers Teachers Association said in a statement issued by the union’s president, Kathleen Murphy.

The backlash against public officials in Danvers who concealed allegations of violent racist and homophobic locker room misconduct by members of the 2019-20 high school boys’ hockey team intensified Friday as the teachers union blasted school leaders for their “lack of transparency.”

The union represents more than 300 teachers in the Danvers schools.

The alleged misconduct, first reported by the Boston Globe, also included most of the team’s players participating in a disturbing group text laced with deeply offensive racist, antisemitic, and homophobic words and images.

Danvers officials compiled two investigative reports and commissioned a third on the allegations, but for six months they fought efforts by the Globe to disclose what happened in the locker room as well as release details of the alleged hate speech in the group text chat.

“It was disturbing that the community had to learn about these episodes through a news investigation and not through direct communication with the educators in the school system,” the teachers stated. “The lack of communication from school district leadership around this issue allowed these hostile behaviors to fester in our schools.”

Efforts to ease tensions in the schools could have begun sooner, the teachers suggested, had town officials not concealed the alleged misconduct.

“The school leadership’s secrecy prevented educators from playing an active role in addressing the racism, homophobia, antisemitism and bullying taking place,” their statement said.

Two Danvers School Committee members, Robin Doherty and Alice Campbell, have called for longtime School Superintendent Lisa Dana to be placed on immediate leave over her response to the allegations. The five-member board has scheduled a meeting behind closed doors Monday night to consider their motion.

Dana has not commented publicly on the initiative, and the teachers union’s statement did not address the effort to place her on administrative leave.

Civil rights groups have also denounced the Danvers Police Department over its handling of the alleged misconduct. The team’s head coach was a prominent Danvers police sergeant, Stephen Baldassare, who was since stepped aside.

James Lovell, the town’s current police chief, was a captain when he led an investigation into the matter. In a heavily redacted copy of his report, Lovell stated he did not interview seven of the team’s 22 players, and the redactions conceal whether any of those seven players were team leaders or alleged perpetrators.

Lovell concluded in his report, “I believe that some immature behavior occurred inside of the Danvers High School varsity hockey team’s locker room but it does not appear that anyone was forced to participate.”

An alleged victim who spoke to the Globe said he was pinned down by two teammates and repeatedly struck in the face with a plastic sex toy because he refused to shout a racial slur in one of the all-white team’s regular locker room rituals, known as “Hard R Fridays,” the “r” referring to the final letter of the n-word.

He also said a player touched him inappropriately after the team stripped naked and turned off the lights during another locker room ritual known as “Gay Tuesdays.”

The player said he did not want to press charges against his teammates but wanted adults who contributed to the culture and who were responsible for protecting the student-athletes held accountable.

“We strongly commend the courageous actions of the hockey player who came forth with these allegations,” the teachers stated, “and we support any other victims who may have been hesitant to do the same.”

They said, too, “The Danvers Teachers Association believes in fostering a positive and inclusive culture in our schools and remains committed to the work needed to achieve that culture.”

Bob Hohler can be reached at robert.hohler@globe.com.