Nevertheless, wins are not handed out based on available personnel, and it can be dangerous for a team to approach a game as if they will be. And for stretches of this night, it appeared the Celtics could be headed toward yet another confounding loss.

Yes, these are the defending champions, but this group hardly resembled that one.

Less than an hour before the Celtics faced the Bucks on Friday it was announced that Milwaukee superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo would sit out because of a sprained ankle. The Bucks were already without starters Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, and Donte DiVincenzo, and suddenly the task became even less challenging.

Advertisement

But with Jaylen Brown out and Jayson Tatum scuffling, Dennis Schröder saved Boston from frustration. The point guard erupted for a season-high 38 points, helping the Celtics escape with a 122-113 overtime victory. It was Boston’s fourth overtime game in 12 games this season.

Tatum added 27 points on 10-for-25 shooting and Marcus Smart scored 19 points.

Boston led by as many as 9 points in the fourth, but the Bucks lingered. A Grayson Allen 3-pointer from the left corner pulled Milwaukee within it 106-103 with 1:31 remaining.

Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, the lone regular Milwaukee starter to appear in the game, came up with a steal, and George Hill converted a putback that pulled the Bucks within 1. After Schröder scored inside, Allen hit another 3, this one from the left arc, tying the score at 108 with 13.6 seconds left.

Boston had a chance to win at the end of regulation. Bobby Portis switched onto Tatum on the perimeter, a favorable matchup for the All-Star forward, and he created a good look as he sliced into the paint, but the 12-footer was short.

Schröder started overtime by connecting on a runner. And with Boston leading, 112-111, Portis switched onto Schröder. Aware of the point guard’s ability to get to the rim, Portis stayed back just a bit and Schröder drilled a 22-footer.

Advertisement

The situation repeated itself on the following possession, and this time Schröder blitzed past Portis for a layup that gave Boston a 116-111 lead with 1:31 left. When Schröder went to the free throw line soon after, he was serenaded with “MVP” chants.

Observations from the game:

▪ On the first play of the game, Al Horford drove to the hoop and dished the ball to Robert Williams for an easy dunk. This figured to be a solid approach against a Bucks team that essentially started four guards and Portis because its entire starting frontcourt was injured. But over the rest of the half Boston tended to settle for perimeter chances, taking 22 3-pointers. Boston did not register a fast-break point over the first three quarters, either.

▪ With Brown out and Tatum continuing to draw extra attention, Schröder looked to create his own offense a bit more than usual. He attempted 12 shots in the first quarter, including five 3-pointers. He is not a bad long-range shooter, but the Celtics are better when he is in attack mode.

▪ The score was tied at 30 after one quarter despite the fact that the Bucks connected on just 1 of 11 3-point attempts. The Celtics’ sloppy play allowed Milwaukee to linger. Boston committed 10 first-half turnovers, including several careless ones. During one brief second-quarter stretch, Schröder tossed the ball out of bounds twice. He’s had some issues in that area recently.

Advertisement

▪ There was an odd play midway through the second quarter. Jrue Holiday went up for a 14-footer from the baseline as a referee blew his whistle. The ball went in and the official signaled that the basket was good. Then, after some discussion, it was simply declared an inadvertent whistle.

▪ Boston trailed, 55-51, at the start of the third quarter, but its effort and energy levels were noticeably different after the break. Marcus Smart connected on his first four shots and Boston made 13 of 19 attempts overall and took an 88-81 lead to the fourth.

▪ Former Celtic Semi Ojeleye received a nice ovation when he checked in midway through the first quarter.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.