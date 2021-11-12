His wife Emily dropped the puck and embraced his former teammates on the ice.

Cave died suddenly in April 2020 at age 25 after suffering brain bleeding. He played for both teams in his short career.

Watch a video here:

On Friday morning, she shared a photo with the Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron and the Oilers’ Connor McDavid, with the caption: “The two best teams. The two best captains. Love you guys.”

On Instagram on Friday morning, she followed up with some thoughts.

“No words will ever be able to describe last night,” she wrote. “Boston, you will always be our home and hold a special place in my heart.”

Advertisement

She added several personal messages to her Instagram story, including one about her late husband and Brad Marchand.

“Marchy was the last Bruin to see Colb alive and talk to him when they played against the Oilers before he died,” Emily wrote. “Colb was so stoked to see him even if it was just brief at the rink. Our first Bruins Thanksgiving was at their house many years ago. As I said to Marchy last night, ‘he loved you so much.’ And I feel that is an understatement.”