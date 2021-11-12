Questioning whether Magnuson, as well as the other eighth-graders, were eligible, Browner filed a claim with the MIAA that night about putting the game under protest.

The violation came to light following fourth-seeded Sutton’s 3-1 win over Georgetown (12-6-2) in a second-round matchup Tuesday. Georgetown parents and athletic director Ryan Browner discovered she was an eighth-grader when her name and class were announced on the PA after she scored two goals in 20 seconds.

The Sutton girls’ soccer team will be without four eighth-grade players, including star midfielder Ava Magnuson, for the remainder of the Division 5 state tournament after they were declared ineligible by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association.

The MIAA said Sutton had received a Middle Level waiver from the District 2 athletic committee granting permission for eighth-graders to play on the varsity for a period of time.

However, the waiver was not extended by the MIAA, meaning the four players were ineligible for Sutton’s tournament wins over Oxford and Georgetown. Magnuson scored five goals in the two games.

“We did lose the game, regardless of if she was in eighth grade or sixth grade,” said Browner. “However, we would have just liked for the procedures to be followed properly. We were just pointing it out because if they got to the state finals and then this comes out, should all of those games be forfeited?”

Sutton was acting under the assumption that the players were eligible because of the District 2 approval it received Sept. 25. The MIAA told Browner the four players will not be allowed to play moving forward, but that no action will be taken on the previous contests.

Sutton (15-4-1) hosts fifth-seeded Bromfield (13-3-3) in the quarterfinals Saturday.

“Our girls are really upset,” said Browner.

