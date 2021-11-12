“I just saw the quarterback looking right at [the receiver] and I went up field, got the ball and did all I could,” said Sullivan, who returned from an ankle injury to make his playoff debut. “That was really awesome because we had our backs against the walls and that kind of saved us.”

Top-seeded Scituate used its ground game to make three first downs on its ensuing possession, as the Sailors ran out the clock to hand Ashland its first loss, 21-14, in a Division 4 quarterfinal Friday night.

SCITUATE — With eighth-seeded Ashland facing third and goal at the 7-yard line, Scituate senior safety Keegan Sullivan intercepted Clockers senior quarterback Luke Herter with 3:22 remaining.

Ashland (9-1) scored 14 consecutive points after falling behind 14-0 in the first half. Senior Andrew Bossey (19 carries, 111 yards) opened the scoring for Scituate (9-1) with a 4-yard touchdown run in the second quarter before Sailors senior quarterback Henry Gates and junior tight end Jamieson Hodlin connected on a 69-yard TD minutes later.

Senior Max Palin made a leaping grab to haul in an 18-yard TD pass from Herter with 8 seconds left in the first half. Another senior, John Giglia, cut Ashland’s deficit to 14-7 after kicking an extra point from 35 yards out following a Clockers taunting penalty.

Ashland evened the score at 14 with 5:46 remaining in the third after opening the second half with a 10-play, 57-yard scoring drive capped off by a 1-yard QB sneak TD by Herter.

Scituate answered with a 12-play, 69-yard scoring drive to regain the lead on its next possession, as Gates (7 of 12, 149 yards, 2 TD) found senior tight end Shea Morley in the middle of Ashland’s defense on a play-action pass that went for a 12-yard score.

Junior Keiran Brenner’s third extra point of the night gave the Sailors a 21-14 edge with 11:17 remaining.

The Clockers mustered one last lengthy drive, advancing the ball inside the Sailors’ 10-yard line before Sullivan intercepted Herter on the 13th play of the possession.

“What a game. It was back and forth,” said Scituate coach Herb Devine, who earned his 100th career win for the Sailors. “When we thought we had a little bit of momentum, they’d stop us and come back down. I think our O-line and our running backs played outstanding — Andrew Bossey and Keegan Sullivan. Overall, it was a great ballgame and a great battle.”