Joseph made his first big play after a Rudy Gately 2-yard touchdown run had given the third-seeded Warriors (8-1) the lead for good over the sixth-seeded Hornets (6-4) with 4:32 remaining.

The senior cornerback came down with two interceptions in the fourth quarter for the Warriors, two of three turnovers forced by the team in the final frame to escape Hockomock rival Mansfield, 21-14, at Macktaz Field and advance to the semifinals of the Division 2 state tournament.

“I didn’t want to end my last game here with a loss,” Joseph said. “I just wanted it to be over right there; I just ran after it and caught it.”

But the drama was far from finished. KP took over in excellent field position at the Mansfield 41-yard line, picking up a pair of first downs before a fourth-and-21 situation came about after a dead ball foul. A defensive pass interference call moved the ball into field goal range for the Warriors, however, and after Mansfield was caught with 12 men on the field a 26-yard field goal attempt seemed to be a formality for the win . . . until Jephte Jean blocked the kick, which was returned by the Hornets to their 34.

“I’m just glad my father wasn’t here to see that, he would’ve killed me — he’d be like, ‘You know, the only thing that can lose that game is having that blocked and scooped and scored,’” KP coach Brian Lee said, referring to his father, John, a four-time Super Bowl winner at Walpole. “We just couldn’t block them. I should’ve gone for [a first down] in hindsight.”

No matter for King Philip, which, after surrendering one first down, had Joseph step up with his second pick of the quarter to seal the deal against a Mansfield team out of timeouts with 1:20 left.

“He’s all heart, he’s been coming along getting better and better, working on his confidence,” Lee said of Joseph. “In the spring season, we yanked him a couple of times, and he came back and responded the right way by not pouting, but working.”

The Warriors never trailed against the Hornets, going up 7-0 on a 1-yard run from Gately in the first quarter and 14-7 on a 37-yard pass from Charlie Grant to Danny Clancy in the second.

Drew Sacco had a 4-yard touchdown run for Mansfield in the first quarter to initially tie it up, and Trevor Foley caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Conner Zukowski with 1:25 to go in the third quarter, sending the teams into the final 12 minutes all square.

But Mansfield, which won the Division 2 state title in 2019, struggled to take care of the football. In addition to Joseph’s picks, Gately forced a fumble recovered by Sean King in the fourth quarter, and Crawford Cantave also had an interception near the end of the first half.

“A lot of shooting ourselves in the foot,” Mansfield coach Mike Redding said. “The turnovers in the second half killed us.”

After beating the Hornets for the second time this season — KP won, 24-6, on Oct. 30 in Mansfield — the Warriors will attempt to defeat a second Hockomock foe for a second time, this time in second-seeded Milford (8-2), for the right to play at Gillette Stadium for the first time since 2018. King Philip won its initial meeting against the Scarlet Hawks, 17-14, on Oct. 15 at home.