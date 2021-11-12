“Oh my God, it’s unreal,” said Rams senior quarterback Owen Masterson, who finished with 176 yards and two passing touchdowns, and added 50 yards and a score with his legs. “Looking at all the polls and projections, I think everyone had L-S coming out on top. Just to come to our home field as underdogs and get the win with a band of brothers I’ve been playing with since second grade? It’s unbelievable.”

That was the message after fourth-seeded Marshfield snapped the second-longest winning streak in the state and held fifth-seeded Lincoln-Sudbury 23 points below its season scoring average in a 27-23 come-from-behind win Friday night at James G. Anderson Field in the Division 2 state quarterfinals.

The Rams (9-1) fell behind 14-0 in the opening five minutes and didn’t hold a lead until the final five minutes as they snapped the Warriors’ 15-game winning streak, which dated back to the 2019 Super Bowl, and held them 16 points below their previous season low. Coming in, L-S had won every game this season by at least 27 points.

“Everyone doubted us, but just don’t doubt us,” senior defensive back Sam Sullivan said. “We’re a special group of guys.”

Down the stretch, the Rams got big plays up and down their roster, from Masterson to Ean Schulz to Brady Nicholson to Sullivan to Joe Corbo.

“We’re a brotherhood,” Nicholson said. “These are my brothers. It’s really great to get it done . . . I’m still trying to process.”

For a game between two teams coming in averaging a combined 84 points per game, it turned into a defensive battle for the first 43 minutes, with L-S (8-1) holding a 17-13 lead with five minutes to play.

That’s when Masterson scooped a low snap off the ground and lofted it to Scholz for a 35-yard touchdown. Ethan Grindle’s point-after put Marshfield up 20-17 with 4:49 to play.

“Ean has to pretend like he’s blocking and then go,” Masterson explained. “As soon as I looked up from getting the ball, the safety had crashed down and Ean had everyone beat over the top.”

On the first play of the Warriors’ next possession, quarterback Riley O’Connell had what felt like an eternity in the pocket against a three-man rush and finally tried to hit a receiver across the middle, but Brady Nicholson jumped the pass and returned it 27 yards to paydirt for Marshfield’s second touchdown in 12 seconds.

“[He] read the eyes and he was in the right place at the right time and he stepped in and made a huge play,” coach Chris Arouca said.

But L-S had plenty of fight left, driving 75 yards in a little more than two minutes and scoring on a 34-yard hook-and-ladder from O’Connell to Tyler Rosenberg to Nolan O’Brien on fourth and 21. O’Connell finished with 251 passing yards and two touchdowns.

The Warriors went for the PAT, but Sullivan raced around the end and blocked it, keeping it a four-point game with 2:10 to play.

“The first three I overshot them,” Sullivan said. “This time I stepped back a little bit, timed myself perfectly and I was right there.”

Sullivan’s block was instrumental in the victory as L-S drove down to Marshfield’s 23 in the final minute, but didn’t have the option of trying a field goal. On fourth and 10 Corbo, who intercepted a pass earlier in the game, came up with the victory-sealing pass breakup.

Advertisement

“It was all about our defense today,” Masterson said. “They kept us in the game . . . I can’t say enough about what our defense did today.”

Marshfield, which has won nine in a row after an eerily similar Week 1 loss to St. John’s Prep, advances to the state semifinals, where it awaits the winner of Saturday’s game between No. 1 Catholic Memorial (9-0) and No. 9 Reading (9-0).