“Sometimes I’m scared he’s going to take my position,” Duxbury senior running back Campbell Pang said. “He’s just so good at running the ball. He runs kids over all the time and always makes the right reads.”

Duxbury trailed 14-13 at halftime, but Festa scored from 13, 15, and 13 yards out in a span of seven-plus minutes to put the Dragons comfortably in front, 33-14, through three. The University of Maryland baseball commit, who finished the night with more than 200 all-purpose yards, zigzagged his way past a series of Falcons on several occasions and flaunted both his versatility and athleticism.

DUXBURY — Junior quarterback Matt Festa exploded for three rushing touchdowns in the third quarter, powering second-seeded Duxbury past seventh-seeded Danvers, 39-14 in the Division 4 quarterfinals Friday night.

The Dragons (8-1) built a 6-0 lead through one, as Dylan DeAngelis recovered a muffed punt to set up a 1-yard touchdown run from Pang with 3:43 left in the quarter. They extended the margin to 13-0 with 10:58 remaining in the second, as a Brady Madigan interception paved the way for a 5-yard Pang scamper.

Danvers (4-6) quickly responded, when Travis Voisine found Owen Gasinowski for 12 and 22-yard TD receptions in a span of two minutes thanks in large part to a successful onside kick. Duxbury’s Delby Lemieux blocked a field goal as time expired, which put momentum back on the Dragons’ side and paved the way for a breakout second half.

“Delby’s just an amazing football player and a great leader,” Duxbury coach Matt Landolfi said. “He was dominant up front. You could just see him having his way.”

Festa took over from there, adding a 30-yard TD pass to Madigan early in the fourth to put the Dragons comfortably in front. He credited the offensive line and said Danvers’s solid coverage downfield opened up running lanes.

Duxbury will face the winner of 3-seed Foxborough and 11-seed Wilmington, who play Saturday night, in the semifinals next weekend. The Dragons appeared to want nothing to do with the Final Four poster handed to them, nonchalantly celebrating as if they had won a regular-season game.

“We’re just focused on next week,” Festa said. “What’s in the past is in the past. We’re just trying to move forward in a positive direction.”

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.