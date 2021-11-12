Entering a weekend back-to-back (Saturday at New Jersey, Sunday against Montreal), 12 Bruins forwards not named above have combined for 10 goals, including zero from projected secondary scorers Craig Smith and Erik Haula .

Brad Marchand (six goals), Patrice Bergeron (five), and David Pastrnak (four) have carried the weight of the scoring. If Pastrnak comes out of his funk — he’s shooting 5.58 percent at five on five, which would be a career low — they’ll be even more dangerous.

The frustration has been apparent. After Thursday’s loss to Edmonton, in which the Bruins got little of note from the middle six, a disconsolate Bruce Cassidy said he needed his players to stop trying to make plays they weren’t talented enough to make.

Advertisement

The coach’s tone was a bit softer Friday.

“I still think the guys that have had success in this league — like Craig Smith, for example, he’s a guy that typically will put up his numbers,” Cassidy said. “He’s been playing through some injuries. He’s off-net a little bit with his shot. I think he’s pressing. He wants to score a goal so bad, he’s trying to squeeze it through there instead of, hey, force the goalie to stop it.

“Some of it is some newness with certain guys, but we are in mid-November, so I can’t use that as a crutch all the time, and neither should they.

“I certainly believe those guys will come around. How they come around is kind of our job now, to encourage them to put it on net, go for two-on-ones, create a rebound-goal situation when they’re not going in otherwise.

“Maybe that’ll snowball and give them some confidence.”

Cassidy is likely to roll the same line combinations for Saturday’s matinee in Newark (1 p.m.), with one switch on the power play. Nick Foligno replaced Taylor Hall as the net-front man on the No. 1 unit at Friday’s practice.

Advertisement

Foligno, who returned to the lineup Thursday after missing eight games, started camp with the Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak-Charlie McAvoy unit. Cassidy noted that the Devils “tend to leave the net-front open,” and Foligno’s ability to screen and create havoc in front of the netminder could help.

Moving Hall to the second unit gives that group, which is often an afterthought, a “true driver,” Cassidy said. Hall wasn’t doing a ton on the first unit, given the chemistry and set plays working around him. He scored on a tip last weekend in Toronto, the only shot on goal he has been credited with on the power play. Hall isn’t lighting it up at five on five, either: He’s shooting 5.56 percent on 18 shots.

On the No. 2 unit, he would play on the left wall, his strong side — where he was used to playing before he arrived in Boston.

“Maybe this will help him get back to coming down the wing and ripping some shots instead of looking for plays that haven’t materialized yet,” Cassidy said of Hall, who has three goals in 11 games.

Hall’s arrival means Haula, the third-line center, is off the power play. This wasn’t unexpected, according to Cassidy. Before the season, he said he held a meeting with the top line, Hall, Smith, Foligno, Haula, Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle. The message: Everyone has to be mature about it, because someone’s going to be left without a chair.

Advertisement

“I said, ‘I’m not playing nine forwards on the power play,’ ” he recalled. “We’ll probably play eight, and maybe seven. On the second unit it’ll probably be two [defensemen] a lot of nights,” because the second unit typically sees the ice when the penalized player is about to escape the box and become a breakaway threat. Or, the Bruins could be protecting a lead.

Haula, who had a strong preseason, is stuck on zero goals in 11 games. He has had 19 scoring chances, per Natural Stat Trick. Only 15 forwards in the league have had more scoring chances without a goal, and many of them, like Toronto’s Nick Ritchie (league-high 30 chances without a goal) are being credited with scoring chances that are stuff-in attempts from the paint. The speedy Haula has had several breakaways and missed.

“The numbers are up there,” Haula said. “Puck’s not going in. That’s obviously the worst feeling for a player. It’s frustrating. Come to the rink today, try to smile a little bit, work hard, go to the next game and keep on going.

“It’s always frustrating for every player. I can’t dwell on it. It’s a long season. I’ve just got to focus on trying to be the best player I can be, to help this team. Ultimately I believe if I keep getting those looks, it’s going to start going in and things are going to turn around.”

Advertisement

Goalie plans

Jeremy Swayman will start in net in New Jersey, making it all but certain Linus Ullmark will get the call against Montreal Sunday. Ullmark’s performance against Edmonton dropped him to sixth-worst in the league in goals saved above expected (minus-4.4), per MoneyPuck. Ullmark’s save percentage on high-danger shots (.676) is the worst of any starter … If Smith’s nagging injury causes Cassidy to make a change, Karson Kuhlman could be available. Another right-shot winger, Providence leading scorer Oskar Steen (5-5—10 in seven games), has been recalled.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.