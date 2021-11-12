Springfield Central (8-2) used that versatile mentality to prepare for a physical Xaverian team and will be ready to adjust its style of play while preparing for top-seeded Franklin (9-0) in the semifinals.

Following a brief speech, Springfield Central coach Valdamar Brower reminded his players, “We don’t practice to beat somebody, we practice to beat everybody.”

After dispatching fourth-seeded Xaverian, 40-15, to advance to the Division 1 state semifinals, Springfield Central gathered at midfield for a postgame breakdown.

“We are diverse,” said Brower, a former star defensive lineman at UMass. “We adjust, attack, and dominate, whatever we got to do. We’re very versatile. We practice a lot of different things throughout the year with a lot of trial and error. It’s very competitive but as coaches we’d rather get our kinks out and figure out who we are.”

Advertisement

Xaverian (7-3) came out with a run-heavy approach per usual and compiled 181 rushing yards with two scores on the ground in the first half. While the fifth-seeded Golden Eagles couldn’t necessarily respond with a powerful rushing attack, they took the air with junior quarterback William “Pop” Watson lighting up the Hawks defense for 218 passing yards and two touchdowns to open an 18-15 halftime lead.

Then Springfield Central started to showcase its depth in all phases.

Tykarryon Daniels, who also caught a 66-yard touchdown pass and rushed for a 2-point conversion, returned a punt 78 yards for a touchdown. And Kymari Latney, who also rushed for a touchdown and a 2-point conversion, came up with a 35-yard fumble recovery for a score to make it 26-15 Central early in the third quarter.

“We made a couple of adjustments and the kids were dialed in and focused,” Brower said about his defense, which pitched a shutout in the second half. “I’m excited about how they adjusted and how the coaches communicated.”

Advertisement

Watson finished with 321 passing yards and three touchdowns, along with two interceptions. With weapons all over the field around their star quarterback, the Golden Eagles have their sights set on Gillette, where they won Division 3 state titles in 2018 and 2019.

“We’re dialing into who we are,” Brower said. “We knew we had to line up and play fundamentally against [Xaverian] and the kids answered the challenge against a physical team.

“But tomorrow is a new day. And every day starts at zero.”