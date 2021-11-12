But Wellesley made it back-to-back championships with a commanding performance Friday at the Boston Sports Institute, exactly 2.2 miles from school grounds. It was overwhelming depth that once again was the difference for coach Jen Dutton’s Raiders on a night that featured two record-breaking All-American performances.

WELLESLEY — The Wellesley girls’ swim team could not defend its MIAA Division 2 state title last November during the pandemic, denying the Raiders a run at a repeat.

“If I had a choice to win one way or the other, this is the way I would want to win,” Dutton said.

“It’s a good lesson for the girls, and it’s really important for them to know that everyone contributes. That’s what we talk about all year; they came through for each other.”

Elena Dudkina (200 IM), Iris Xia (100 breaststroke), and Naomi Boegholm (100 backstroke) secure key points with runner-up finishes.

North Andover senior Malia Auman and Reading junior Anna Boemer each earned All-American status with new state records.

Auman won the 100 freestyle in 49.73, breaking the mark set by Andover’s Michaela Chokureva in 2019 (50.09).

“I’m excited to be able to do it in my senior year,” Auman said. “I knew I had to be out in under (24 seconds) if I wanted to go fast. It was just really about getting out fast and doing all I could do.”

Boemer did likewise in winning the 100 butterfly, touching the wall in 53.31 before celebrating with an emphatic fist pump in the pool. Her mark bested the previous state record set by Andover’s Rachel Moore in 2011 (53.56).

“I’ve been working towards that for a while,” Boemer said. “That definitely means a lot to get it finally; it’s been a goal of mine since a freshman. I’m really excited because a lot of hard work goes into this.”

Boemer also set a meet record in winning the 50 free (23.20).

Every time Auman climbed into the pool, she collected gold. Auman shattered the meet record in winning the 200 IM (2:02:02), missing out on the state record (2:01.56) by less than a second. Auman also swam legs as North Andover won the 200 medley (1:47.99) and 200 freestyle relays (1:38.46).

North Andover’s Hannah Wieczorek, a sophomore, was also a double winner, in the 200 free (1:53.79) and the 100 backstroke (57.61). The Scarlet Knights won seven total events as junior Diya Ackerman-Vallala won the 100 breaststroke (1:06.03). Winchester senior Charlotte Kaduson won the 500 freestyle in 5:11.01.

Needham (294 points) was second in the team standings and Chelmsford (248) placed third.

There were four boys events: Billerica took the 200 medley (1:53.29) and 400 freestyle (3:35.62) relays, Walpole’s Casey Laliberte won the 200 (1:50.71) and 500 freestyles (4:59.79).

Reading's Anna Boemer set a state record with her winning time of 53:31 in the 100-yard butterfly at Friday's Division 2 state championship in Wellesley. Gretchen Ertl for The Boston Globe

Elena Dudkina helped propel Wellesley to victory in the 400-yard freestyle victory in Friday's MIAA Division 2 championship. Gretchen Ertl for The Boston Globe

Walpole's Casey Laliberte won the 200-yard freestyle in the Division 2 boys' championships. Gretchen Ertl for The Boston Globe

BOYS

at Boston Sports Institute

200 medley relay — 1. Billerica, 1:53.29; 2. Milton, 2:00.72.

200 freestyle — 1. Casey Laliberte, Walpole, 1:50.71; 2. Craig Fiorino, Billerica, 1:52.43.

Diving — 1. Andrew Scapicchio, Milton, 350 points.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Billerica, 3:35.62; 2. Walpole, 3:43.03; 3. Milton, 3:45.56.

Team results — 1. Billerica, 114; 2. Milton, 86; 3. Walpole, 74.

GIRLS

at Boston Sports Institute

200 medley relay — 1. North Andover, 1:47.99; 2. Wellesley, 1:48.78; 3. Milton, 1:53.4; 4. Needham, 1:53.54; 5. Reading, 1:55.83.

200 freestyle — 1. Hannah Wieczorek, North Andover, 1:53.79; 2. Elle Michaud, Winchester, 1:56.84; 3. Charlotte Kaduson, Winchester, 1:57.01.

200 IM — 1. Malia Amuan, North Andover, 2:02.02; 2. Elena Dudkina, Wellesley, 2:12.02; 3. Emma Kawai, Winchester, 2:15.04.

50 freestyle — 1. Anna Boemer, Reading, 0:23.2; 2. Elle Anthony, Milton, 0:23.97; 3. Naomi Boegholm, Wellesley, 0:24.78.

Diving — 1. Tabitha Chen-Fiske, Winchester, 517.500 points; 2. Donna Zhang, Winchester, 464.250; 3. Katherine Dorey, Natick, 350.650; 4. Amelia Santos, Belmont, 343.550; 5. Chloe Berg, Needham, 337.

100 butterfly — 1. Anna Boemer, Reading, 0:53.31; 2. Diya Ackerman-Valla, North Andover, 0:58.77; 3. Samantha Brabeck, Reading, 0:58.79.

100 freestyle — 1. Malia Amuan, North Andover, 0:49.73; 2. Elle Anthony, Milton, 0:52.01; 3. Madison Crummey, Milton, 0:54.25.

500 freestyle — 1. Charlotte Kaduson, Winchester, 5:11.01; 2. Neva Sa, Chelmsford, 5:11.38; 3. Chloe Wukitch, Needham, 5:22.31.

200 freestyle relay — 1. North Andover, 1:38.46; 2. Wellesley, 1:40.88; 3. Needham, 1:44.74; 4. Chelmsford, 1:45.17; 5. Natick, 1:45.27.

100 backstroke — 1. Hannah Wieczorek, North Andover, 0:57.61; 2. Naomi Boegholm, Wellesley, 0:57.73; 3. Rose Gillooly, Milton, 0:59.32.

100 breaststroke — 1. Diya Ackerman-Valla, North Andover, 1:06.03; 2. Iris Xia, Wellesley, 1:08.59; 3. Madison Crummey, Milton, 1:09.13.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Wellesley, 3:37.42; 2. Milton, 3:37.79; 3. Winchester, 3:42.01; 4. Needham, 3:43.15; 5. Reading, 3:43.33.

Team results — 1. Wellesley, 358; 2. Needham, 294; 3. Chelmsford, 248; 4. Winchester, 222; 5. North Andover, 212.



