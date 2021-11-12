Polis’s unusual and unilateral move puts Colorado at odds with the US Food and Drug Administration’s current guidance, and it comes at a time of increasing debate over the eligibility requirements for additional immunizations. Some Biden administration officials have pushed to make the boosters available to all adults, as Polis now has, amid increasing fears that the country could slide backward into a fifth pandemic wave, while others have urged caution.

Colorado is one of several states in the north and Mountain West where infections are once again on the rise, sending officials scrambling to slow the spread before another winter wave overwhelms the health-care system.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis, facing one of the nation’s worst surges of new coronavirus cases, issued an executive order Thursday allowing all adults in his state to receive a vaccine booster dose, going further than current federal guidelines.

Advertisement

“Because disease spread is so significant across Colorado, all Coloradans who are 18 years of age and older are at high risk and qualify for a booster shot,” Polis said in his order. Colorado is reporting more than 3,000 new cases per day on average, putting it in the top 10 of all states when adjusted for population, according to data tracked and analyzed by The Washington Post. The state’s rate of new cases is higher than it has been in nearly a year.

WASHINGTON POST

FDA recalls home virus tests because of high false positives

The US Food and Drug Administration this week announced the recall of more than 2.2 million of Ellume’s over-the-counter coronavirus tests because of “higher-than-acceptable false positive test results.”

Ellume’s at-home coronavirus test was the first over-the-counter, rapid coronavirus home test to be authorized by the FDA. In February, the Biden administration bought millions of the Australian company’s products in a $231.8 million contract aimed at scaling up the testing kits’ production.

Advertisement

The recall comes as over-the-counter tests — found online and at most drugstores — have become increasingly hard to find in recent months, as demand for them remains high but their supply is limited.

Some 35 false positives through the company’s tests were reported to the FDA, without any deaths. Still, the agency said this problem could lead to negative outcomes — including a delayed diagnosis for the person’s actual illness, receiving unnecessary COVID-19 treatment, isolation, and disregarding recommended precautions against the virus.

As a result, the agency identified a Class I recall — which encompasses the most serious type of action — since it is considered a situation in which “there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death,” according to the FDA.

WASHINGTON POST

Kansas legislature to consider bills against Biden vaccine mandates

The Republican-majority Kansas state legislature has recalled itself to a special session beginning on Nov. 22, to consider draft bills that seek to resist the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates.

Lawmakers will review bills that propose prohibiting employers from questioning the religious beliefs of employees seeking exemptions from vaccine mandates and that provide unemployment benefits to people fired for refusing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, the Kansas City Star reported.

GOP leaders in the state legislature said they have secured the signatures of two-thirds of the chambers’ members needed to trigger a special session. Republican leaders described it as “a historic moment as the legislature calls itself back into a special session for the first time in the history of our state.” One Democratic Kansas state lawmaker called the coming session a “taxpayer-funded Republican political stunt.”

Advertisement

The development reflects a wider national battle between states that oppose federal mandates requiring employers to vaccinate their workers, and the Biden administration, which has sought to persuade more Americans to get vaccinated. The Biden administration last week announced a new federal rule that would require companies with 100 or more employees to get their workers vaccinated and require weekly testing and mandatory masking for those who do not get their shots.

WASHINGTON POST

Austria to consider lockdown for unvaccinated

Leaders of Austria, one of Western Europe’s least-vaccinated nations, said Friday they will meet this weekend with the aim of implementing lockdown measures for people who have not been immunized against the coronavirus, as infections and hospitalizations have surged in recent days.

Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg will host the meeting on Sunday. He did not say when such measures might take effect, although he said the plan was likely to be introduced nationally. Two of Austria’s hardest-hit provinces — Upper Austria and Salzburg — said they will introduce the measures independently on Monday, Reuters reported.

“The aim is very clear: that we give the green light this Sunday for a nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated,” Schallenberg told a news conference. “The development is such that I do not think it is sensible to wait.”

Advertisement

WASHINGTON POST

Germany seeks to curtail gatherings as cases spike

BERLIN — Germany’s disease control center is calling for people to cancel or avoid large events and to reduce their contacts as the country’s coronavirus infection rate hits the latest in a string of new highs.

The center, the Robert Koch Institute, said Friday that Germany’s infection rate climbed to 263.7 new cases per 100,000 residents over seven days, up from 249.1 the previous day.

Germany reported 48,640 new cases Friday, a day after the daily total topped 50,000 for the first time. Another 191 COVID-19 deaths brought Germany’s total in the pandemic so far to 97,389.

While the infection rate isn’t yet as high as in some other European countries, its relentless rise in Germany has set off alarm bells. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel plans to meet with the country’s 16 state governors to coordinate nationwide measures next week, and parliament is mulling legislation that would provide a new legal framework for restrictions over the winter.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Norway to offers vaccine booster to ages 18 and older

COPENHAGEN — Everyone over the age of 18 in Norway will be offered a booster shot of coronavirus vaccine, the country’s prime minister said Friday, adding that unvaccinated health care personnel should be tested twice a week and must wear face masks.

“Vaccination is the most important protection we have against coronavirus. The infection will be among us for several years to come, and there is a lot we can do together to prevent the virus from spreading,” Jonas Gahr Stoere said.

Advertisement

The move comes amid a surge in coronavirus infections across Europe in recent weeks. Across Western Europe, a region with relatively high vaccination rates and good health care systems but where lockdown measures are largely a thing of the past, infections are again going up.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Denmark reinstitutes its vaccine digital pass

COPENHAGEN — Denmark on Friday reintroduced its digital pass as it declared COVID-19 once again “a socially critical disease” amid an increase in cases.

The pass must be used for a month to enter nightclubs, cafes, party buses, and to be seated indoor in restaurants. It was originally introduced on July 1 but was removed on Sept. 10, when the outbreak was apparently under control because of a high rate of vaccination.

People above the age of 15 must flash the pass when attending outdoor events where the number of people exceeds 2,000.

Denmark, like many other countries, has seen an uptick in cases, with health authorities saying the number of infections and hospitalizations has risen faster than expected.

ASSOCIATED PRESS