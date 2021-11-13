A 15-year-old boy is facing gun charges after officers discovered a loaded firearm while he was being arrested on two active warrants in Roxbury Friday afternoon, Boston police said.

Officers found the boy in the area of 70 Annunciation Road and placed him under arrest at 2:11 p.m., Boston police said in a statement. The warrants were issued out of Suffolk County Juvenile Court.

He was not identified because of his age.