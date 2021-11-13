Undoubtedly, the most interesting report last week was the continued presence of a Bell’s vireo that has been frequenting thickets in the vicinity of the lower parking lot at Fort Hill in Eastham for more than two weeks. Other recent reports of interest included a possible Western meadowlark at the Honeypot in Hadley, several scattered reports of cattle egrets, the arrival of some of the first snow buntings of the winter, and a color-banded Ipswich savannah sparrow at Plum Island that possibly came from a color-marking project taking place on Sable Island, Nova Scotia — the only locality where this race of the Ipswich sparrow is known to nest.

Advertisement

Berkshire County: The area has been hosting a brant at Mt. Williams Reservoir in North Adams, a dickcissel in Williamstown, and a Barrow’s goldeneye and an osprey at Richmond Pond in Richmond.

Bristol County: Luminaries included a greater white-fronted goose in Fairhaven, two clapper rails at Egypt Lane in Fairhaven, three tree swallows at Allens Pond in South Dartmouth, and a late barn swallow in Easton.

Cape Cod: Last week, highlights included an American avocet and eight snow buntings at Minimoy Island off Chatham, a little gull at Race Point in Provincetown, a white-eyed vireo at Wellfleet Bay Sanctuary in South Wellfleet, a blue-headed vireo at Wing Island in Brewster, a willet at Forest Beach in Chatham, and a tardy black-throated green warbler in Yarmouth.

Essex County: North of Boston, recent sightings at Rough Meadows Sanctuary in Topsfield have included a pectoral sandpiper, two American woodcocks, a lesser yellowlegs, and a Magnolia warbler. At Plum Island, a Western kingbird was present most of last week, along with a snowy egret and a pectoral sandpiper, and another cattle egret has been lingering in the vicinity of Rogers Street in West Newbury.

Advertisement

Franklin County: The area also hosted a cattle egret in the Whately/Deerfield area, as well as one of the first seasonal reports of a Northern shrike at the Orange Airport.

Hampden County: The area hosted a greater white-fronted goose in a pond on Isaac Bradway Road in Hampden, an osprey in Holyoke, and a Lincoln’s sparrow and a clay-colored sparrow at the Longmeadow Flats.

Hampshire County: In addition to the previously mentioned possible Western meadowlark in Hadley, there were reports of six brant near the Windsor Dam at Quabbin in Belchertown, a cackling goose at UMass in Amherst, a clay-colored sparrow in Hadley, and four dunlin and a common gallinule at Great Pond in Hatfield.

Martha’s Vineyard: Area reports were highlighted by a yellow-billed cuckoo, an American bittern, and a tardy black-throated green warbler in the Aquinnah area.

Middlesex County: A greater white-fronted goose continued to frequent fields in the vicinity of Nine Acre Corner in Concord, four lesser yellowlegs are lingering at the Arlington Reservoir, and a wandering European goldfinch from an unknown source has been variously visiting fields and gardens in the vicinity of the Arlington Reservoir and the Lexington Community Gardens.

Nantucket: Luminaries were led by an adult brown booby at the Jetties area and two different cattle egrets.

Norfolk County: The area continued to support a rufous hummingbird at a feeder on Clearwater Road in Lexington; other county sightings of interest were an American oystercatcher and a yellow-crowned night-heronat Squantum Point Park in Squantum, and an American woodcock at Moose Hill Sanctuary in Sharon.

Advertisement

Plymouth County: The area is hosting a king eider in the Nantasket Beach area of Hull, as many as five sandhill cranes at Burrage Pond Wildlife Area in Hanson, and a cattle egret at Daniel Webster Sanctuary in Marshfield.

Suffolk County: There were reports of a grasshopper sparrow and a dickcissel at Peter’s Hill at the Arnold Arboretum, and a seaside sparrow and a Nelson’s sparrow at The Key Observation Area in Revere.

Worcester County: Observers noted a cattle egret in Sterling, four sandhill cranes in Hardwick, and three red crossbills at Wachusett Mountain in Princeton.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.