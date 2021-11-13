Janey, who earlier this year became the first Black Bostonian and first woman to serve as the city’s mayor, said she has known King for as long as she can remember. As a teenager, she volunteered for King’s 1983 mayoral run.

King, who ran high-profile campaigns for Boston mayor in 1979 and 1983 , was praised by local leaders, including Acting Mayor Kim Janey, during the late-morning ceremony at the corner of Yarmouth Street and Columbus Avenue, according to video of the event posted online.

Mel King, a longtime community activist, educator, and state lawmaker, was recognized for his decades of advocacy during a ceremony Saturday morning that renamed a South End square in his honor.

“I had a front row seat to your activism,” Janey said, including King’s work during the Tent City demonstration to protest a city decision to raze homes more than 50 years ago.

“I had a front row seat when you ran for mayor in 1983. And I was just a teenager [passing] out flyers on your historic campaign. Never would have imagined that, decades later, that I would become the first Black mayor of our city,” Janey said.

King was met by applause and cheers when he arrived for the ceremony in a wheelchair, a wide smile visible before he put on a face mask. Several people yelled their thanks, or offered handshakes to the longtime leader. During the event, supporters unveiled a new sign that read, “Melvin H. ‘Mel’ King Square.”

King offered his thanks to family, friends, and community members.

“This has been the most exciting and important event in my life,” he said. The community advocate, who has taught at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and served as a state representative, also offered “my love for all.”

King ran for mayor in 1979, taking on then-Mayor Kevin White, along with several other candidates. King placed third. He ran again for the city’s top job in 1983, and came in second against then-City Councilor Raymond Flynn.

King has remained politically active. In September, at the age of 92, King endorsed Janey ahead of a preliminary vote in the city’s mayoral race that month.

On Twitter Saturday, local leaders and advocates praised King for his decades of work to build a more equitable Boston, including state Representative Liz Miranda, a Boston Democrat, who called the tribute to King “a joyous morning.”

Ruthzee Louijeune, who was elected earlier this month to the City Council, said King’s organizing legacy, community work, and political movements “have shaped this city.”

“I feel lucky to have learned from him as a MYTOWN teen and at his brunches, and will continue to learn from his example,” she said.

City Councilors Julia Mejia, Kenzie Bok, and Ricardo Arroyo each pointed to King’s legacy in Twitter posts.

“It was due time that the city celebrated and acknowledged the legendary #MelKing who paved the way for so many community members to step into their power,” Mejia wrote. “We stand on the shoulders of this giant who set the stage for deep organizing.”

Bok said she grew up “on stories of Mel’s powerful organizing from my grandpa, the lawyer for permanent affordability at Tent City.”

Arroyo called King one of his heroes, and said Saturday’s “square dedication was a moment to thank him for all the barriers he has broken and all the doors he has opened to a more equitable future and city.”

State Representative Mike Connolly, a Cambridge Democrat, said that King set the standard for “anyone who wishes to do the work of justice, love, and community building.”

Meghan E. Irons of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.