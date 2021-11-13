Transit Police are searching for a man who is wanted for an attempted rape at the MBTA’s State Street station about 10:30 p.m. Friday, the department said in a statement Saturday.

Police are searching for this suspect in an attempted rape at State Street station Friday night.

The man was wearing a black baseball cap, a maroon hooded sweatshirt over a blue T-shirt, and black sweatpants, according to surveillance photos posted online by Transit Police.

Transit Police declined to release any further information about the incident, citing an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the suspect can contact the Transit Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050, or send an anonymous text to 873873.

