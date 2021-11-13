By 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. I expect radars to be firing up with showers and perhaps thunderstorms over far Western New England and Eastern New York. The system will rapidly move eastward, arriving in the greater Boston area between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on a west-to-east trajectory.

After a bright and sunny Saturday morning, temperatures will quickly rebound into the 50s to near 60 as a new cold front approaches.

Friday’s gusty winds and heavy rain brought in dry and cold air for the start of our Saturday. Weather systems are on the move and changes will be rapid this afternoon.

Advertisement

Possible severe rain and storms are expected in parts of Southern New England on Saturday afternoon and evening. NOAA

Showers with perhaps some thunder will move into Boston as it gets dark Saturday evening. Weather Bell

This will be a very fast-moving system and unlike Friday, it will only last an hour or two. There could be some strong, gusty winds with the showers and thunderstorms and even some small hail or what meteorologists call grauple —basically snow with some ice accumulated on the outside turning it into a little while pellet. The most likely spots to see that would be the higher elevations.

And the backside of this weather system will bring some accumulating snow to the Berkshires and certainly the mountains of Northern New England, where there could be anywhere from a coating to a few inches of snow.

A fast-moving storm will bring rain and snow to higher elevations. Tropical Tidbits

On Sunday it’s back to the sunshine but when you get up it will be colder and the air will have a very crisp feel to it. Temperatures will only reach near 50 during the afternoon as clouds increase.

Sunday will see cooler temperatures and clouds after a sunny start. NOAA

The added clouds will be from a fast system that will eventually form a coastal low which will just brush by the area Sunday night and Monday. There is a chance for a couple of showers late Sunday and very early Monday.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 40s on Monday and Tuesday before winds flip around and bring back milder air. I expect readings to be above average for Wednesday and Thursday getting near 60 degrees once again.

Advertisement

The fast-paced jet stream will bring another weather system at the end of the work week and cooler weather for next weekend.