A 28-year-old Whitman man was identified Saturday morning as the man killed when his car left the roadway, crashed into multiple objects, and rolled over on Route 18 in East Bridgewater on Friday afternoon , officials said. Christopher Dobbins was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was extricated by East Bridgewater firefighters before being pronounced dead at the scene, East Bridgewater Police Chief Paul O’Brien said in a statement. Emergency responders were sent to the area of 698 Bedford St. around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon for a report of a motor vehicle crash, the statement said. Dobbins had been driving south on Route 18 before he crashed near the intersection of Route 106. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, the statement said.

CAMBRIDGE

Art show commemorating the toll of COVID-19 on display

An art show meant to commemorate the toll of lives lost to COVID-19 in the US is on display in Cambridge. The project called “Remembering Together: Marking Lives COVID-19″ came about as a collaborative social media project. Artists were invited to make at least 1,000 “marks” on any surface in any medium, and then post a public photo of the work using the hashtag #markinglivescovid19. More than 140 artists are presenting physical works that include 1,000 marks or more, as well as numerous entries that will be shown digitally. The exhibition runs through Friday at the Broad Institute, a research center affiliated with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University. Visits to the exhibition are limited to eight guests at a time, and guests must register in advance. Visitors to the Broad Institute must be vaccinated and wear a mask. Organizers of the show say there were inspired by projects like the AIDS Memorial Quilt. A percent of sales of artwork from the exhibition will benefit the Greater Boston Food Bank’s COVID-19 relief efforts. (AP)





MONTAGUE

16 small Massachusetts towns share $3 million in grants

More than a dozen small towns in Massachusetts are sharing a total of $3 million in state grants to support local projects from improving wastewater treatment facilities to updating a 70-year-old fire station. The Rural and Small Town Development Fund grants announced in Montague this week go to communities with fewer than 7,000 residents or a population density of less than 500 people per square mile. The program was created in the economic development legislation signed by Governor Charlie Baker last January. Sixteen towns are getting grants ranging from $24,000 to $400,000. Lincoln will use its $400,000 grant to create design and engineering plans to expand an existing wastewater treatment plant that services a shopping center and a 125-unit mixed income residential property. Williamstown’s $400,000 grant will be used to help with the redesign of a fire station built in 1950 so it meets national standards and improves response times. The other communities that got grants were Avon, Cummington, Eastham, Edgartown, Erving, Hopedale, Montague, Orange, Princeton, Tisbury, Topsfield, Truro, Westport, and Whately. (AP)





MANCHESTER, N.H.

N.H. man arrested after driving in circles at vaccine clinic

A Goffstown, N.H., man was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with trespassing and resisting arrest after he drove his Jeep erratically in a COVID-19 vaccine clinic parking lot in Manchester, according to officials. About 5 p.m., Robert McClory, 37, allegedly drove quickly into the parking lot of the Currier Art Museum, where the vaccine clinic was underway, Manchester police said in a statement Friday. McClory then activated the Jeep’s floodlights and drove in circles in the private lot, causing safety concerns for the children waiting and playing on the pavement, according to police. “People in the parking lot asked the driver to leave but he swore at them, and continued to loop around the lot,” the statement said. Police were already near the vaccination clinic at 150 Ash St. because several people were protesting on the sidewalk outside while families waited in line. An officer stopped the Jeep and ordered McClory to turn off the vehicle and step out, police said. McClory would not comply despite the officer ordering him to do so multiple times, according to police. McClory was ultimately arrested and charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest, police said.

CONCORD, N.H.

New Hampshire House to take up vetoes Jan. 5

The 400-member New Hampshire House will convene on Jan. 5 to act on bills vetoed by Governor Chris Sununu as well as bills that were retained for further work. The session is expected to extend into the following day. Sununu vetoed seven bills this year, including one that would move up the date of the primary for state elections from September to the first Tuesday in August. While committee work has resumed at the State House, the full House has not held a session there since March 2020. During the coronavirus pandemic, it held sessions at an indoor sports complex, outside on an athletic field and in a parking lot with members voting from their cars. Democrats have unsuccessfully fought to allow members to participate remotely. (AP)