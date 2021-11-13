About 5 p.m., Robert McClory, 37, allegedly drove quickly into the parking lot of the Currier Art Museum, where the vaccine clinic was underway, Manchester police said in a statement Friday.

A Goffstown, N.H., man was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with trespassing and resisting arrest after he drove his Jeep erratically in a COVID-19 vaccine clinic parking lot in Manchester, according to officials.

McClory then activated the Jeep’s floodlights and drove in circles in the private lot, causing safety concerns for the children waiting and playing on the pavement, according to police.

“People in the parking lot asked the driver to leave but he swore at them, and continued to loop around the lot,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Police were already near the vaccination clinic at 150 Ash St. because several people were protesting on the sidewalk outside while families waited in line. An officer stopped the Jeep and ordered McClory to turn off the vehicle and step out, police said.

McClory would not comply despite the officer ordering him to do so multiple times, according to police.

McClory was ultimately arrested and charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest, police said.





Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.