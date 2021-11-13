The assault occurred at 12:34 a.m. on Sept. 9 near the corner of Lansdowne and Ipswich streets, police said in a statement.

Boston police are searching for several people who were involved in an assault and battery on Lansdowne Street in September, the department said Saturday.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the people in this photo, who allegedly were involved in an assault on Lansdowne Street on Sept. 9, Boston police said.

A man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries after the incident, they said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police released photos of the people they are seeking. The images show a group of men casually dressed in shorts, T-shirts, and baseball caps.

Anyone with information about the people in the photos can contact police at 617-343-5619, or do so anonymously through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ”TIP” to CRIME (27463).

