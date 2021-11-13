Boston police are searching for several people who were involved in an assault and battery on Lansdowne Street in September, the department said Saturday.
The assault occurred at 12:34 a.m. on Sept. 9 near the corner of Lansdowne and Ipswich streets, police said in a statement.
A man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries after the incident, they said.
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify Individuals in Connection to Assault and Battery on Lansdowne Street https://t.co/TOc5CKxPtu pic.twitter.com/X1rDXG9nlz— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) November 13, 2021
The incident remains under investigation.
Police released photos of the people they are seeking. The images show a group of men casually dressed in shorts, T-shirts, and baseball caps.
Anyone with information about the people in the photos can contact police at 617-343-5619, or do so anonymously through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ”TIP” to CRIME (27463).
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.