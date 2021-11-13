Over the last decade, Anthony Febo and Ricky Orng have been playing with what it means to be fed. They created a project, Adobo-Fish-Sauce , bringing together cooking and poetry. Food is how we fellowship, how we sustain, and how we live. But we also feed ourselves with love, with music, with art of all kinds.

They met at an afterschool program over spoken word. Friendship at first sight — or something like it.

Sometimes they bring their Puerto Rican and Cambodian cultures to the kitchen, and other times the recipes they cook up are purely poetic, straight spoken word, no plates necessary.

Advertisement

During quarantine, they hosted virtual open mics and outside events. Over the last year, they have been part of the Radical Imagination for Racial Justice artists initiative, a partnership between the City of Boston and MassArt to fund and cultivate creative justice work. Adobo-Fish-Sauce has been hosting an outdoor open mic, In The Park, throughout the city.

Saturday, from noon to 2 p.m. at Jamaica Pond, they invite the public to bring their lunch and their stories. Rain doesn’t cancel the event — it simply moves to Sunday, same time, same place.

What does a beautiful resistance mean to you?

A beautiful resistance means standing in our truth. It means having authenticity set as a default when responding to what stands in our way. Resistance isn’t going anywhere. There is still work to do in forming a more equitable and just society. And regardless of our greater contribution, we can all start with ourselves. To respond with kindness to our own wrongdoings. To forgive our suffering as cause of the suffering we may have caused others.

Practicing to choose kindness, forgiveness, and acceptance, when it is so easy to choose aggression, shaming, and resistance — that resistance, is beautiful.

Advertisement

Why is the imagination such a powerful tool of the revolution?

Nothing changes if nothing changes. It’s safe to stay with what is known, but if what is known isn’t working for some folks? Then it takes imagination to consider the alternatives, to transform fear into fun, the unknown into possibility.

Imagination is an act of resistance in the face of a world that can be so exclusive and harmful at times. Benefiting and built for only certain people and working just as it intended. Imagination allows ourselves to aspire towards our own interpretation of success, of community, of care, of creativity that serves us. It’s giving us permission to envision, create, and experiment with no judgment or parameters.

Imagination is courageous, showing those who are resistant to change a different perspective on the way things could be.

Describe the In The Park pop-ups and what it has taught you.

Shout out to the outdoors. To nature, both the mother and the human kind. How something beautiful happens when the best versions of themselves show up and show out at the same time.

Our In The Park pop-ups have been an invitation to the public to join us for an afternoon of intentional living and creative documenting. They are a practice in introspection, reflection, mindful eating, writing, and sharing.

The main course of In The Park is our 5-Bites Recipes. These invitations guide the guests through 5 intentional bites — prompts with moments for writing. And we like to think the sharing of writing and reflections for each guests as dessert, a giving treat we all helped crafted together through this experience.

Advertisement

Each In The Park has learned from the ones before it. It reminds us of what connects us to each other, our communities, and these spaces. We learn so much from each person, in their kind and honest participation, of the work we all want to do and the joy we all deserve and practice.

The history I carry with me is ____________

Febo:

The Puerto Rican history I carry with me is the spirit of the Jíbaro: The classic image of the farmer, the mountain whisperer, the lineage of my father and his father and all my aunts and uncles in between. My father always said, “dejalo bruto” — leave them dumb — that no one expects the jíbaro to know much but we always have something up our sleeve.

I carry with me the listening to the land, the remembering and honoring of who came before. The carrying of them in my stride. In my voice. I learn by doing in their honor. Turning mistakes into lessons I carry with me into next season.

Ricky:

I’ve been asking myself why it seems like my family and their history only began in America, as if the journey to make home here was just a consolation prize for an American Dream. I can imagine so much violence in a retelling, of a person’s erasure of childhood substituted with survival. I remind myself of stories being told of my mother and her family safely crossing the border to refugee camps, but also my father playing in the jungle as a kid. And learning of my aunts growing up in East Boston, and Chelsea, and Lynn, and Revere. I know starting over (and over) is in the story. I know history or lack thereof can be inherited. I know the history I carry with me is one of discovering, or rewriting, or making in existence with each breath.

Advertisement

Check out the last In The Park of the season, Saturday Nov. 13, by registering here. Follow @adobofishsauce.

Jeneé Osterheldt can be reached at jenee.osterheldt@globe.com and on Twitter @sincerelyjenee.