In Wayland, occupants in two cars were trapped for 20 minutes when power lines landed on their vehicles. No one was injured, but a car was damaged, fire department officials said on Twitter.

Strong winds and heavy rain spread across parts of New England Friday afternoon, leaving in their wake downed power lines, flooded roadways, and toppled trees.

In Westwood, police closed Nahatan Street between Clapboardtree Street and the Westwood Public High School due to a downed tree and live wires, the department said on Twitter.

Tewksbury police responded to several accidents caused by slick roadways, and warned on Twitter that localized flooding could still occur.

The department also reported a number of road hazards on Saturday afternoon.

In Hubbardston, police closed Route 62 due to numerous wires and a tree down, the department said in a tweet.

Albion Road in Billerica was blocked at Shawsheen Road by wires across the road, police said on Twitter.

More severe weather is on the way Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

“There is a slight risk for a few strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, but we can’t rule out the possibility of storms producing large hail or even an isolated tornado or two,” forecasters wrote.

