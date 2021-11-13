Strong winds and heavy rain spread across parts of New England Friday afternoon, leaving in their wake downed power lines, flooded roadways, and toppled trees.
In Wayland, occupants in two cars were trapped for 20 minutes when power lines landed on their vehicles. No one was injured, but a car was damaged, fire department officials said on Twitter.
Crews clearing from RT 30. Occupants in 2 cars were trapped for 20 mins. as a result of power lines on vehicles. No injuries. One vehicle damaged. pic.twitter.com/FDT2ErBJg7— Wayland Fire (@WaylandFire) November 12, 2021
In Westwood, police closed Nahatan Street between Clapboardtree Street and the Westwood Public High School due to a downed tree and live wires, the department said on Twitter.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨 Nahatan Street between Clapboardtree Street and the @westwood_ps High School is closed due to a tree down. ⚡️⚡️live wires down as well⚡️⚡️ 🚓🚒 on-scene.— Westwood Police (@WestwoodPD) November 12, 2021
Tewksbury police responded to several accidents caused by slick roadways, and warned on Twitter that localized flooding could still occur.
We've responded to a number of accidents this evening in #Tewksbury. Roadways are slick from the earlier storm along with leaves on the ground. Localized flooding still appears to be an issue. Please drive safe and use caution if needing to head out this evening. TPD189— Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) November 12, 2021
The department also reported a number of road hazards on Saturday afternoon.
A road hazard has been reported near 789 Shawsheen St in #Tewksbury. Use caution. ⚠️ TPDCAD— Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) November 12, 2021
In Hubbardston, police closed Route 62 due to numerous wires and a tree down, the department said in a tweet.
Road closed alert : Ry 62 at Halfrey, tree and wires down. Unknown ETA by grid. pic.twitter.com/u0WauKedyc— Hubbardston Police (@HubPD) November 12, 2021
Albion Road in Billerica was blocked at Shawsheen Road by wires across the road, police said on Twitter.
Traffic Alert - Albion is blocked at Shawsheen Rd due to wires across the road. Officers are on scene. #Billerica pic.twitter.com/VgsaaB0RrC— Billerica Police MA (@BillericaPD) November 12, 2021
More severe weather is on the way Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
“There is a slight risk for a few strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, but we can’t rule out the possibility of storms producing large hail or even an isolated tornado or two,” forecasters wrote.
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.