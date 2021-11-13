For 66 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has provided gifts to children in need at holiday time. Please consider giving by phone, mail, or online at globesanta.org.

Amid the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, many parents find the time to reflect.

The approaching new year offers them a chance to count their blessings — and to give thanks.

But for too many families, the holidays are also a painful reminder of what might have been.

“I am writing this letter because this year has been the hardest for me and my two boys,” a mother of two sons, 8 and 9, wrote to Globe Santa. “I don’t know if Christmas will ever be the same.”

The woman’s baby girl died in December 2020. Since then, the close-knit family has struggled to keep their spirits up. “We just want something good to break this hurt feeling apart,” she wrote. “My boys are so well behaved, smart, helpful, goofy and just overall my biggest blessings.”

A small sample of the requests for assistance that have arrived in Globe Santa’s mailbox bin this year reveals that a parent’s love for their children trumps all else.

“My 2-year-old daughter is my pride and joy and it’s difficult at times to spoil her when bills have to come first,” wrote a single mother from Boston’s North Shore. “It’s not easy, but I do my best each and every day.”

She is among tens of thousands of Massachusetts’ parents struggling to keep up with their expenses who fear that, without help, their children will miss out on the thrill of finding presents chosen especially for them.

“This Christmas I am in a bit of a pinch when it comes to finances and could use help,” she wrote. “I was blessed with such a beautiful and smart daughter who brightens anyones (sic) day.”

Another mother from a town north of Boston wrote to Globe Santa on behalf of her four foster children. The girls, ages 9, 7, 5, and 1, have finally settled into a stable routine in a loving home. Still, their biological mother is absent, and they miss her.

“They are all good little girls,” their foster mother wrote. “They should be treated special, as each and every one of them are. They have been through a lot this past year and deserve to have happy holidays!”

Globe Santa will be there to assist these families, along with thousands of others from the Greater Boston area, just as it has for more than 60 years.

The fund drive raised nearly $1.7 million in 2020, and 30,593 children in 17,508 families received toys, books, games, and other gifts from Globe Santa.

You can help make a child smile this holiday season by visiting globesanta.org.

