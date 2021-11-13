Two people were taken to the hospital, including one with life-threatening injuries, after their vehicle crashed and rolled onto its side in Marstons Mills Saturday night, the fire department said.
The vehicle was on it’s side and on top of one of the occupants, Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills fire department said in a statement.
Rescue crews responded to 300 Lovells Lane on the report of a motor vehicle crash with entrapment at about 7:53 p.m., the statement said.
An off-duty Barnstable police officer, with the help of witnesses, rolled the vehicle back onto its wheels and freed the occupant, the statement said. The vehicle was in the middle of the roadway when rescue crews arrived.
Both occupants were taken to Cape Cod Hospital, the statement said.
Their conditions were not known late Saturday night.
The crash is under investigation.
