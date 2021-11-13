A 28-year-old Whitman man was identified Saturday morning as the man killed when his car left the roadway, crashed into multiple objects, and rolled over on Route 18 in East Bridgewater on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Christopher Dobbins was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was extricated by East Bridgewater firefighters before being pronounced dead at the scene, East Bridgewater Police Chief Paul O’Brien said in a statement.