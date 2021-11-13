A 28-year-old Whitman man was identified Saturday morning as the man killed when his car left the roadway, crashed into multiple objects, and rolled over on Route 18 in East Bridgewater on Friday afternoon, officials said.
Christopher Dobbins was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was extricated by East Bridgewater firefighters before being pronounced dead at the scene, East Bridgewater Police Chief Paul O’Brien said in a statement.
Emergency responders were sent to the area of 698 Bedford St. around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon for a report of a motor vehicle crash, the statement said. Dobbins had been driving south on Route 18 before he crashed near the intersection of Route 106.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, the statement said.
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.