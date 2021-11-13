All hauled in a 47-yard touchdown pass from Cade McNamara with 3:29 left and outran Penn State defenders to the end zone.

Inside a packed, hostile Beaver Stadium, he was able to block out the discomfort enough to help No. 9 Michigan stay in the Big Ten championship chase with a 21-17 win over No. 23 Penn State.

Michigan tight end Erick All woke up Saturday with a sore ankle, a leftover reminder of the Wolverines’ last painful loss.

Michigan (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) snapped a two-game skid to the host Nittany Lions (6-4, 3-4).

“I’m sure he wasn’t thinking about that ankle,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. “He was thinking about the team.”

And what another loss would mean for the Wolverines’ chance to end their 16-year championship drought.

All was hurt when the Wolverines fell to No. 8 Michigan State on Oct. 30 and didn’t play last week in a win over Indiana. He knew the Wolverines needed to stay within reach of the Spartans and No. 6 Ohio State in the Big Ten East.

“Adrenaline took care of the rest,” All said.

Michigan visits Maryland next before hosting the No. 6 Buckeyes on Nov. 27.

“It’s going to be tough for sure,” McNamara said. “That game is going to be so big for us and I know when the moment comes, we’ll be ready.”

McNamara completed 19 of 29 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns and Hassan Haskins ran for 156 yards on 31 carries. Roman Wilson caught a pair of touchdown passes for the Wolverines, who led 14-6 midway through the fourth quarter.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was able to counter.

He withstood seven sacks, completing 23 of 43 for 205 yards and throwing a touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Warren with 7:35 to go. Clifford then tied it 14 when he connected with Jahan Dotson for a two-point conversion.

The Nittany Lions then got the ball back on a strip-sack of McNamara by defensive end Arnold Ebiketie deep in Michigan territory. Jordan Stout kicked a 31-yard field goal with 5:55 left for a 17-14 lead.

Michigan’s winning drive started with five straight runs by Haskins for 28 yards to move to the Penn State 47, setting up All’s touchdown.

Georgia completes perfect SEC slate

Stetson Bennett ran for a touchdown and threw for another as No. 1 Georgia finished off a perfect run through the Southeastern Conference schedule with a 41-17 rout of Tennessee in Knoxville.

The Bulldogs (10-0, 8-0, No. 1 CFP), who already had their fourth berth in the SEC championship game in five years locked up, went unbeaten in the SEC regular season for the first time since the league split into divisions in 1992 and went to an eight-game schedule.

The Bulldogs actually trailed by their largest margin this season after Tennessee (5-5, 3-4) scored a touchdown on the opening drive, and were down 10-7 at the end of the first quarter only to reel off 27 straight points, including 17 in a dominating second. Derion Kendrick intercepted a pass by Hendon Hooker, and Channing Tindall stripped Hooker of the ball — Tindall had three of Georgia’s six sacks.

Bennett converted the interception into a 9-yard TD run midway through the second, and he capped a 90-yard drive with a 23-yard TD pass to James Cook just before halftime. Cook also ran 10 times and matched his career high with 104 yards and two more TDs. Stetson finished with 213 yards passing and ran for 40 more before an announced crowd of 100,074.

UTSA’s perfect season continues

Frank Harris passed for 227 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 54 yards and No. 15 University of Texas at San Antonio overcame a sluggish performance to beat visiting Southern Mississippi, 27-17, and remain undefeated.

UTSA, Georgia, and Cincinnati are the only remaining unbeaten FBS teams following No. 8 Oklahoma’s 27-14 loss at No. 13 Baylor.

The Roadrunners (10-0, 6-0 Conference-USA) needed late defensive stands to avoid an upset by the Golden Eagles (1-9, 0-6).

With the game tied at 17 with six minutes remaining, UTSA noseguard Jaylon Haynes recovered a fumble by Southern Miss quarterback Antavious Willis at the Golden Eagles’ 35. The turnover led to Hunter Duplessis’s go-ahead, 24-yard field goal with 4:39 remaining.

UTSA sealed the victory with 4:25 remaining on a fumble recovery by Charles Wiley at Southern Miss 9 after Corey Mayfield Jr. stripped Willis as he fled the pocket. Sincere McCormick scored on the ensuing play to give the Roadrunners a 27-17 lead.

UTSA had two fumble recoveries and an interception.

McCormick rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Southern Miss started freshman Frank Gore Jr. at quarterback, which caught UTSA off guard defensively. The son and namesake of the New York Jets running back, Gore has started at running back all season and wasn’t listed at quarterback on the team’s depth chart entering the game.

Gore finished with 123 yards rushing and a touchdown on 20 carries and completed 2 of 3 passes for 33 yards before exiting the game in the second half with an injury.

The Golden Eagles finished with 16 penalties for 88 yards, including seven false starts and five delay-of-game penalties.

No. 3 Alabama flexes its muscles

For 44 seconds, No. 3 Alabama actually was trailing visiting New Mexico State.

It didn’t take long for Bryce Young, Jameson Williams, and the Crimson Tide to change that situation dramatically.

Down 3-0 late in the first quarter on Ethan Albertson’s career-long 50-yard field goal, Young threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Williams and Alabama went on to romp, 59-3.

“I really challenged the team this week,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “I told them it was kind of Judgment Day for us. We’ve been a little inconsistent.”

Young passed for 270 yards and five touchdowns, including three to Williams, and completed 21 of 23 passes in just over a half for the Tide (9-1). Alabama rattled off seven touchdowns in 20 minutes for a 49-3 halftime lead over the Aggies (1-9).

The Aggies just couldn’t keep up with the speedy Williams, who caught six passes for 158 yards. He had touchdowns of 50, 32, and 7 yards, and had a fourth called back because he stepped out of bounds.

Brian Robinson Jr. ran for 99 yards and two touchdowns — including a 63-yarder — all in the first half.

Jonah Johnson completed 19 of 30 passes for 129 yards for New Mexico State, which was outgained, 587-138. Will Anderson Jr. had two of the Tide’s seven sacks.

Michigan State stays in Big Ten race

Payton Thorne threw two of his four touchdown passes to Jayden Reed, and Kenneth Walker ran for 143 yards and two scores to help No. 8 Michigan State (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten, No. 7 CFP) bounce back from its first loss with a 40-21 victory over Maryland (5-5, 2-5).

Michigan State and No. 9 Michigan are in a second-place tie behind No. 6 Ohio State. If Mel Tucker’s team can upset the Buckeyes on the road next Saturday and beat No. 23 Penn State at home the following week, it will be in the conference’s championship game in Indianapolis with an opportunity to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Thorne was 22 of 31 for 287 yards with a 51-yard touchdown pass to Montorie Foster and a 29-yard pass to Jayden reed for a score in the first quarter. He had a 2-yard toss to Connor Heyward midway through the second quarter and his fourth touchdown pass, matching a career high, went to Reed in the third.

Florida wins despite giving up 52 to Samford

Florida coach Dan Mullen celebrated his team’s 70-52 victory against visiting Samford like nothing was wrong. He sang with his team, posed for pictures, and shook hands with fans after one of the worst defensive performances in school history.

Although the Gators (5-5) ended a three-game skid, the shootout in the Swamp felt more like a loss than any outcome in Mullen’s four years in Gainesville.

Still, talking to reporters, Mullen said, “Calling a win disappointing is disrespectful to the game and our players,” Mullen said.

Emory Jones accounted for 550 yards and seven touchdowns, delivering a career performance that may have — at least temporarily — saved Mullen’s job.

Florida gave up a season-high 530 yards and its most points (42) ever in any half, and those defensive lapses came against a 4-6 team from the Southern Conference and less than a week after Mullen fired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham.

Florida had won its previous four games against FCS opponents by a combined score of 199-16. The Bulldogs — who got $525,000 to make the eight-hour bus ride to Gainesville — scored touchdowns on five of their first six drives – with little resistance — and led 42-28 late in the second quarter.

Samford’s upset bid continued into the fourth with a successful onside kick that followed another touchdown. But the Bulldogs settled for a field goal, failed to convert twice on fourth down, and couldn’t stop the Gators down the stretch.

Jones completed 28 of 34 passes for 464 yards and six touchdowns. He also ran for 86 yards and a score. His 550 yards total broke the previous school record (533) set by Tim Tebow in his final game, the 2010 Sugar Bowl against Cincinnati.

Samford’s Liam Welch complete 33 of 52 passes for 400 yards, with three TDs and an interception. He also ran for 65 yards and two scores.

Montrell Washington finished with 322 all-purpose yards for the visitors. He ran for a touchdown, caught 10 passes for 124 yards and a score, and returned a kickoff 98 yards for another.

Clemson clobbers UConn

Clemson’s offense continued to look out of sorts as D.J. Uiagalelei completed 21 of 44 passes for 241 yards a touchdown and an interception in the Tigers’ 44-7 win over visiting UConn.

Uiagalelei played into the third quarter despite a sprained knee ligament that left him hobbling at the end of last week’s win over Louisville. The sophomore did lead Clemson (7-3) to touchdowns on his final two drives of the day, an 88-yard drive just before half that took 34 seconds and the opening drive of the third quarter,

The Huskies’ only touchdown came on a 99-yard return of the opening kickoff by Brain Brewton. The freshman also had a 76-yard kickoff return late in the fourth quarter, but UConn (1-9) couldn’t score on a drive that started on the Clemson 12.

Clemson’s defense continued to dominate. It forced two turnovers and had six sacks for 44 yards against UConn, which started the day ranked 126th out of 130 FBS offenses.

The Huskies, which earned $1.2 million, gained just 99 yards, and the sacks left them with minus-17 yards rushing. UConn was 0 for 14 on third down and 0 for 4 on fourth down.

Maine takes care of UMass

Joe Fagnano threw a pair of scores, Elija Barnwell ran for two, and Maine handed reeling UMass its second-straight loss to a FCS opponent, 35-10, in Amherst. After the Minutemen (1-9) lost to Rhode Island 35-22 last week, head coach Walt Bell and defensive coordinator Tommy Restivo were fired. They didn’t fare any better under interim coach Alex Miller. UMass took a 10-0 in the first quarter with 147 yards of total offense. They gained just 150 more the rest of the way. Freddie Brock scored on an 18-yard run in the second quarter to complete an 86-yard drive and the Black Bears took the lead on Fagnano’s 8-yard pass to Devin Young. Fagnano found Shawn Brown for 14 yards in the third quarter and Barnwell scored on 2 and 23-yard runs in the fourth. Maine (5-5) had 366 yards of total offense. Fagnano threw for 209 yards, Barnwell rushed for 84 and Brock 74 . . .Nick Howard rushed for career highs of four touchdowns and 172 yards and Dartmouth beat visiting Cornell, 41-7. The win avenged a loss to the Big Red in Hanover in 2019 that cost Big Green a perfect season and outright Ivy League title. Dartmouth (8-1, 5-1) outgained Cornell (2-7, 1-5), 499-181 . . . Matthew Sluka threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more and Holy Cross scored the last 35 points to rout host Fordham, 52-24, in a showdown for first place in the Patriot League. Jordan Fuller scored on a 1-yard run 15 seconds before halftime to pull the Crusaders (8-2, 5-0) into a tie at 24, and on their first possession after halftime, he added another 1-yard plunge to start the route. He ended the scoring with a 4-yard TD. Tim Demorat threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns for the Rams (6-4, 4-1), who had their six-game winning streak end.