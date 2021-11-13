“You had to play through everything,” said longtime Andover coach Maureen Noone, whose team was a 6-0 winner in the earlier meeting with Shrewsbury. “For them to level out and kill the clock once they got that goal, that was big.”

Great midfield work by both teams left the game scoreless until the third quarter, when Andover sophomore Haley Carver scored the winner on a corner to give the top-seeded Golden Warriors a 1-0 victory over the No. 8 Colonials at Andover’s Lovely Stadium.

In early October, Andover dominated Shrewsbury in a nonleague field hockey clash. The rematch Saturday morning in a MIAA Division 1 quarterfinal was much different..

For Shrewsbury (13-4-4), sophomore Bridget McLaughlin showed off her speed with a breakaway near the end of the first quarter, but her shot went wide.

Andover (19-0-1) had its first corner opportunity four minutes into the second quarter, but Colonials goaltender Kara Persechino made one of her four saves. With four minutes before the half, Golden Warriors senior Abby Miller made a stellar block to stop a Shrewsbury breakaway to keep the game scoreless at the half.

Four and a half minutes into the third quarter, Andover had its third corner of the game and Carver capitalized. Miller passed to Carver, who scored to put the Golden Warriors ahead.

Carver’s big game skills have been a boost for the deep Andover squad.

“We didn’t expect her even to start this year. We thought she would be a good fill-in,” Noone said. “But she is so physically advanced because she’s a high level gymnast that she can go the whole field. That corner was set for her.”

The fourth was tough on Andover, who lost three players because of injuries, including Miller. But the Golden Warriors held possession and ran down the clock to hold onto the win.

Walpole 5, Wachusett 0 — The second-seeded Porkers (20-0) rode a two-goal, three-assist effort from senior Caroline Whelan to the quarterfinal win over No. 7 Wachusett (13-2-4). Lauren Wong added two goals.

Coach Eileen Donahue (far left) and the Watertown field hockey team celebrate their 6-0 victory over Dover-Sherborn in the quarterfinals of the Division 3 state tournament. Leah Knipper-Davis/Raider Times/Watertown High

Division 3 State

Sandwich 3, Austin Prep 0 — Paige Hawkins scored twice and Haley McLaughlin added the other goal for the top-seeded Blue Knights (17-1-2), who cruised into a semifinal matchup with No. 5 Swampscott. Sarah Currey earned the shutout for Sandwich.

Swampscott 2, Triton 1 — Brooke Waters got things started for the fifth-seeded Big Blue (13-5-3) with a first-quarter goal, but Madison Hillick answered for Triton in the second to knot the game at the half. After the Vikings (14-4-3) missed two stellar chances to take the lead in the third, Sydney Marshall tallied the winner to send Swampscott to the state semifinals.

Watertown 6, Dover-Sherborn 0 — Sophomore Molly Driscoll scored four times as the second-seeded Raiders (21-0) recorded their third straight 6-0 tournament win, stopping No. 10 D-S (11-7-1) in a quarterfinal. Ellie Monahan had three assists.

Division 4 State

Manchester Essex 1, Lynnfield 0 — Ella Chafe redirected Amy Vytopilova’s shot to grab the lead late in the third quarter, just 34 seconds before a lightning delay, for the second-seeded Hornets (16-4-1), who will face No. 3 Uxbridge in the semifinals.

Monomoy 3, Littleton 0 — Senior Caroline DiGiovanni notched a hat trick, raising her season total to 44 goals, and classmate Caroline Upson recorded five saves to help the top-seeded Sharks (15-3-2) oust the eighth-seeded Tigers (17-2) in a quarterfinal in Harwich.

After 45 scoreless minutes, DiGiovanni put home a pass from freshman Emily Layton off a Monomoy corner that was carried out at the end of the third quarter. DiGiovanni buried a rebound to make it 2-0 with 12:36 remaining in the fourth quarter before her third goal came with 1:36 to play after eighth-grader Samantha Clarke set her up with a crossing pass at the Littleton goalmouth.

“It was a little bit stressful because it was 0-0 and we didn’t want it to go into [overtime] and everything else,” DiGiovanni said. “To make it to the semifinals is insane. We don’t really know what’s ahead of us, but we’re definitely going to try our hardest and see where we can go.”

Uxbridge 3, Cohasset 0 — Senior captain Chloe Kaeller scored two goals to send the third-seeded Spartans (18-0-2) to the semifinals. Ellie Bouchard also scored and Jessica Lutton posted the shutout for Uxbridge, which will face Manchester Essex.

Girls’ volleyball

Division 4 State

Ipswich 3, Nipmuc 0 — Grace Sorensen delivered 7 kills, 5 aces, and 5 digs and Claire O’Flynn (6 kills), Meghan Wallace (4 kills, 2 blocks), Ella Stein (4 aces, 4 digs), and Carolyn Bailey (team-high 8 digs) were pivotal for the top-seeded Tigers (20-1) in the quarterfinal win.

Globe correspondent Brad Joyal reported from Harwich.