To get there, the second-seeded Indians (9-1) had to fight their way off the ropes after falling behind two touchdowns. Michael Landolfi threw for a touchdown on the Hawks’ opening drive, connecting with Dylan Rice to make it 6-0. The junior QB also ran in a 5-yard score, then completed the 2-point conversion to Joe Curran to make it 14-0.

Going up against a Hanover team that had averaged more than 30 points per game, the Indians wore their opponent down, then shut them down — winning 15-14 Friday night to advance to the Division 3 semifinals.

BILLERICA — It was a true battle of grit against flash — and Billerica was determined to white-knuckle its way through to the next round.

Advertisement

“It was going be us against their speed and their athleticism and their quarterback — who is as good as any I’ve seen,” said Billerica coach Duane Sigsbury. “… They’re a good team, to hold them to 14 points is pretty good.”

Dom Gird put Billerica on the board in the final minute before halftime with a 7-yard score. JT Green ran in the conversion to make it 14-8 at the half.

“We knew that if we could take care of the line of scrimmage we would be OK,” said Gird. “We realized it was the fourth quarter and that it was our game to win.”

It was Gird again in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, tying the game with another 7-yard score. Shaan Rana’s point-after put the Indians up 15-14 with just over 11 minutes to play.

Disaster struck for Hanover (7-3) on the ensuing drive when Landolfi went down with a right leg injury after a scramble and needed to be assisted off the field. He did not return, finishing 8-of-14 passing for 75 yards and 84 yards rushing to go with the two scores.

Advertisement

Ben Scalzi (5-of-13 passing, 41 yards) admirably led a fourth-quarter comeback attempt, but his last gasp pass to the end zone fell incomplete after two defensive pass interference calls gave the Hawks a look from the Billerica38/.

Hanover also had a 61 yard touchdown pass from Landolfi to Joe Curran taken off the board in the second quarter due to a holding call.

It was never pretty — Billerica managed just 167 yards of offense — but with the comeback the Indians can clinch their first Super Bowl berth since 1999.

“To come back and win that game and show the toughness and the grit to come back,” said Sigsbury. “That’s something you don’t teach, you just have it in you.”