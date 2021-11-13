“You’re full of emotions,” Cassidy said. “They already throw us in front of the media two minutes after anyway, so you get enough trouble that way. So why get in trouble with your teammates when you could just get in trouble with you guys [the media]?”

He doesn’t need to check the temperature. He already knows.

NEWARK — Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy makes it his business not to go into the locker room after losses like the one his team took Thursday night against the visiting Edmonton Oilers.

Humor aside, Cassidy let things cool down after the Bruins gave up three third-period goals to the Oilers. But the next day, the team came in still wounded by the loss but focused on correcting things.

“Honestly, we came out of the Edmonton game, I’m not going to lie, it wasn’t very happy the way it turned out,” Cassidy said. “So our focus has been probably 95 percent on the Bruins.”

The Bruins respected the New Jersey Devils’ three-game winning streak as they walked into the Prudential Center on Saturday afternoon. Then they snapped it with a 5-2 win to pick up their fourth victory in six games.

For Cassidy, the bounce-back was about establishing an identity.

“We don’t want to become that team that beats themselves or in the big moments we’re not up to the task to play the right way and handle it,” Cassidy said.

The Bruins took a 3-2 lead into the third period. They jumped out early thanks to Erik Haula’s first goal of the season. Haula punched in a rebound off Anton Blidh’s point-blank shot to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 17:37 in the first period.

Brad Marchand scored a pair of goals in the second period, upping his total to eight, while also helping keep the Devils at bay as Dawson Mercer and Jesper Bratt beat Jeremy Swayman.

But the Bruins didn’t budge in the third. Swayman stopped 27 of 29 shots.

The Bruins sealed it with a rugged sequence with 9:11 left. Taylor Hall flattened Devils defenseman Ryan Graves in New Jersey’s offensive zone, which sparked a breakaway for David Pastrnak. Pastrnak weaved his way to the net and tried to wrap a shot around Jonathan Bernier. Bernier was able to slow it down, but Patrice Bergeron came in to finish it off for his sixth goal of the season.

Coming in, opponents had outscored the Bruins, 16-7, in the third period (9-2 on the road). It’s a trait that Cassidy said couldn’t become a part of the Bruins’ identity.

“Some of that has crept in this year,” he said. “Whether that’s some new players, whether that’s just a small sample size, whether that’s us, that’s kind of where the challenge in front of us is to make sure it doesn’t become us. We are the team that historically can play with a lead, play the right way, keep our composure, and get to the finish line.”

