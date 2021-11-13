Junior Carson Harwood put his stamp on the game in the opening minutes, running for a 59-yard touchdown on the second play from scrimmage before adding a 24-yard touchdown catch and a 42-yard scoring scamper to stake CM to a 21-7 lead midway through the first quarter.

The top-seeded Knights scored 21 points in the first seven minutes Saturday and never looked back, cruising past the ninth-seeded Rockets, 47-13, in the Division 2 quarterfinals at James R. O’Connor Stadium. CM (9-0) has won every non-forfeit against in-state opponents by at least 29 points this season.

Even the vaunted passing attack of Reading wasn’t enough to make Catholic Memorial sweat.

“It’s amazing to start the game off like that,” Harwood said. “It gets the other team down and you’re up and you have all that momentum.”

From there, it was up to the Knights defense to keep Rockets junior quarterback James Murphy from launching a comeback attempt.

“He’s as good a high school quarterback as I’ve seen,” CM coach John DiBiaso said. “They have some good receivers and they run some good schemes. They’re tough. Our two corners, they’ve covered the kids from [St. John’s] Prep, the kids from Xaverian, they’ve covered everybody. They’re very, very good corners.”

While Murphy finished with 245 passing yards and two touchdowns — with Ryan Strout catching nine balls for 150 yards and a TD — he completed just 18 of 33 passes. One of his top targets, junior Jesse Doherty, was held without a catch by the CM tandem of senior Devon Marshall and junior Max Tucker.

“Devon and Max are lights out,” Harwood said. “They’re amazing. They’re lockdown. They’re clamps.”

Said Marshall: “We love getting our hands on the ball. It’s better than a team that runs all the time. We were able to make plays. We don’t usually get thrown at during the season. This is our first time getting thrown at a few times during a game and we made the best of it.”

Meanwhile, Reading’s defense was unable to slow down any of CM’s top weapons. Harwood finished with 154 yards on 10 carries, and Datrell Jones added 130 rushing yards and a score. Quarterback JC Petrongolo threw for 152 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for another.

“It gives us a 1-2 punch,” DiBiaso said of Harwood and Jones, who combined to average 12.3 yards per carry. “When you have two good kids like that and the kids we have at receiver, I wouldn’t want to try to defend us.”

The Knights, who have won 13 in a row since losing in the 2019 Super Bowl, advance to the Division 2 semifinals to face No. 4 Marshfield, which ended Lincoln-Sudbury’s 15-game winning streak, 27-23, on Friday.

“Tremendously coached team,” DiBiaso said of the Rams. “A very tough, resilient team. It’s going to be a hell of a challenge.”

Division 5 State

Swampscott 23, Dover-Sherborn 9 — Quarterback Cam O’Brien showcased his legs for the No. 2 Big Blue (10-0) with two rushing touchdowns, and Xaviah Bascon iced the game with a 23-yard score in the fourth. Swampscott will play No. 3 Bishop Fenwick in the semifinals.

Division 7 State

Cohasset 21, Hamilton-Wenham 7 — Liam Appleton rushed for touchdowns of 5 and 12 yards for the No. 6 Skippers (7-2), and Will Baker connected with Josh Burke for a 60-yard score in the quarterfinal upset for the visitors. Cohasset will face South Shore League rival Mashpee in a semifinal next weekend.

MVADA Large Schools Tournament

Northeast 49, Diman 14 — Steve Donnelly racked up 263 yards and five touchdowns on 18 carries in the quarterfinal win. Donnelly also added a 2-point rush and Angel Maldonado and Chris Zullo each broke off a scoring run for Northeast (7-3), which will face Shawsheen in the semifinals.

Non-tournament games

BB&N 28, Lawrence Academy 6 — Bo Maccormack churned out 186 yards and two touchdowns for the Knights 7-1) in the ISL road win. The defense, led by Tom Porell (7 tackles, 1 interception) and Tyler Martin (10 tackles), limited LA to a 25-yard scoring pass in the fourth quarter.

Brooks 33, Tabor 28 — Michael Wolfendale (211 passing yards) helped engineer a fourth-quarter comeback by Brooks (1-7) with one passing touchdown and two rushing scores. Andrew Agosti had 3½ sacks for the hosts.

Dennis-Yarmouth 29, Martha’s Vineyard 7 — Ryan Fitzgerald took over the third quarter for the visiting Dolphins (4-5) with a 67-yard kickoff return touchdown, and TD passes of 42 and 40 yards to Jaden Moore and Jamahl Smith.

Groton 32, St. Mark’s 19 — Pat Eldredge rushed for touchdowns of 15, 20 and 25 yards, and connected with Chris Kadiri on a 50-yard touchdown pass for Groton (2-5).

Middlesex 19, St. George’s 13 — Cam Fries’s 2-yard touchdown in overtime won the ISL matchup for Middlesex (5-3). The hosts scored 19 unanswered points to pull off the the ISL win.

Newton North 8, Medfield 0 — Akeale Rather (100-plus yard rushing) powered a potent ground attack for the Tigers (3-6).

Thayer 14, St. Sebastian’s 13 — Nate Austin-Johnstone (101 yards, TD) and Grady Russo (87 yards, TD) headlined a running game that led the visiting Tigers (5-3) to the ISL win.

Walpole 32, Norwood 10 — Corey Kilroy threw three touchdown passes and rushed for scores of 5 and 9 yards to propel the Timberwolves (6-4) to the win. Sean O’Brien caught a pair of touchdowns from Kilroy and Max Collins reeled in the other.