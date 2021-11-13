Dennis Schröder had 28 points to lead Boston, but missed a potential game-tying jumper at the buzzer. Jayson Tatum’s season-long slump continued with an 8-for-22 shooting night, including 1 for 8 from beyond the arc.

CLEVELAND — For a team that entered the night with a .500 record, it has seemed that the Celtics have had a disproportionate amount of frustration. The latest instance arrived Saturday night, when Boston coughed up a 19-point third-quarter lead and fell to the Cavaliers, 91-89.

The Celtics committed 20 turnovers, but still appeared in control for most of the night. A Grant Williams layup with 2:23 left in the third quarter gave Boston a comfortable 74-56 lead. But during this topsy-turvy season, comfortable has rarely lasted for long.

The Cavs started their comeback against a deep bench unit that included Jabari Parker, Payton Pritchard, and Aaron Nesmith, and they continued it even after Boston’s starters returned. An Evan Mobley dunk with 8:01 left capped a massive 17-0 Cleveland run and pulled the Cavaliers within 74-73.

The teams mostly volleyed the lead back and forth over the next eight minutes, with neither pushing ahead by more than 2 points.

With less than a minute left the Cavaliers gathered a pair of offensive rebounds before Ricky Rubio found Jarrett Allen for an alley-oop with 35.9 seconds left.

After a timeout, Tatum looked to score quickly to give Boston a two-for-one opportunity. He discarded Cedi Osman but there was no foul called, and Tatum calmly hit the open 18-footer to tie the score at 89 with 29.4 seconds left.

Cleveland’s Darius Garland attacked the basket and drew a foul with 9.4 seconds to play, and his free throws put Cleveland back in front. The sideline inbounds pass after the timeout went to Schröder, who probed and tried to create space on the right side before firing a high-arching shot from the baseline that fell short.

These teams will meet here again on Monday.

Observations from the game:

▪ For the second night in a row, Schröder rescued a sleepy Boston offense. On Friday, he poured in a season-high 38 points in a win over the Bucks. On Saturday, he seized control in the second quarter, scoring 11 consecutive points over a stretch of just two minutes. This surge started with a 22-footer and a drive to the hoop, the perfect one-two punch that makes it challenging for defenses to commit to one option. He then drew a pair of shooting fouls and canned an open 3-pointer and went to halftime with 19 points. His confidence is soaring.

▪ Grant Williams started in place of Horford. The third-year forward had been mired in a 2-for-19 slump beyond the 3-point line but started this game by hitting two in a row from the left corner. He added another one in the third quarter, too. So many missed shots during his rough stretch came without a defender anywhere near him. He has to make defenses pay and force them to at least account for him.

▪ The first quarter of this game will not end up in a museum anytime soon. The Celtics committed six turnovers and still went on a 17-2 run, which is almost impossible. Cleveland took an early 9-6 lead and was then held scoreless for the final 7:15 of the quarter. The drought finally ended when Denzel Valentine hit a 3-pointer 36 seconds into the second.

▪ With three regular rotation players sidelined and Boston coming off an overtime game the previous night, it was not surprising to see head coach Ime Udoka go deep into his bench in the first half. But the rotations he chose were certainly unusual. Late in the first quarter he used a lineup consisting of Aaron Nesmith, Romeo Langford, Payton Pritchard, Jabari Parker, and Grant Williams. There is not a true big man or playmaker in that unit, but it actually put together a nice stint of more than five minutes. Udoka went back to that group late in the third, too, and the results were not as promising, as Cleveland kick-started its big run that turned a blowout into a tense game.

▪ Jayson Tatum’s shooting slump continued in the first half, and his body language just seems bad right now. He’s getting frustrated by missed shots, a lack of foul calls in his favor, and constant double teams. When he finally broke free for a dunk late in the second quarter, he even got a delay of game afterward for grabbing the ball and holding it. The Celtics should look to find ways to get him to the foul line early in games.

▪ This season has been a struggle for second-year guard Pritchard, who broke his nose during the preseason and has worn a mask all year. After going scoreless with two turnovers in the first half, however, Pritchard ditched the mask when he checked in late in the third quarter. The early returns weren’t much better, though, as he promptly missed a layup and a 3-pointer.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.