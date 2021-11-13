Undefeated during the regular season, A-B had overpowered Andover and the rest of the field in last week’s North sectional.

WELLESLEY — Seeking the program’s first state title since 1998, the Acton-Boxborough girls’ swim team entered Saturday’s MIAA Division 1 final in the unusual position as the favorite to finally dethrone perennial power Andover.

It was another stroke of dominance in the state final at the Boston Sports Institute.

Showcasing its stellar depth, A-B cruised to the championship with 350 points, easily outdistancing Brookline (264) and Andover (242). Coach Gretchen Turner’s squad had a top five scorer in all but one event.

“With the pandemic the last three years, there has been some real changes across the board, and it’s not the same,” Turner said.

“There are different teams and different coaches. ... We’re a deep team, and we didn’t win because we got a bunch of first-place finishes. We had 12 swimmers and three divers who did a fantastic job of getting so many points for us.”

A-B, which had recorded 10 runner-up finishes since it last championship, finished off its performance with a victory in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

“Leading up to sectionals, we knew we had a strong team and excited to see how it would play out,” said Sophie Juethner, who won the 100 freestyle (54.00).

“After sectionals we came to this realization that we can actually win states, and it’s just really exciting because we’ve wanted it for so long.”

Earning its first top two finish in program history, Brookline opened with a win in the 200 medley relay (1:50.3). Junior Hannah Lee won the 100 breaststroke (1:05.08).

“I wanted to go as fast as I could possibly go,” Lee said. “I was really nervous on the block, but once I was in the water I felt great.”

The Warriors collected 45 points from the diving competition held Thursday in Dedham, headlined by Alexa Kalish’s first-place finish. The provided a springboard.

“I was hoping to get second but honestly I was thinking probably third or fourth,” Brookline coach Cary Monz. “We peaked at exactly the right time and had some great swims and finishes. We made a couple of changes to the medley relay team that won, and that worked out.”

Andover, which had won the last six Division 1 titles, had a double winner in senior Charlotte Moulson, who won the 200 (1:54.83) and 500 freestyles (5:07.93). Sophomore Claire Neilly was the runner-up in the 100 butterfly and 200 IM.

Framingham senior Trinity Trainor won the 50 free in 24.74, edging Juethner (24.75) by .01 seconds. Fellow Flyer Laura Dube captured the 200 IM (2:09.98).

Ursuline senior Madelyn Smith won the 100 butterfly in another close race; her winning time (58.43) was just .06 seconds ahead of Neilly. Teammate Isabella Lombard, a junior, won the 100 backstroke (59.09). Central Catholic claimed a win in the 200 freestyle relay (1:39.16).

There were five boys events: Methuen won the 200 medley (1:51.63) and 400 freestyle (3:41.22) relays; Braintree senior Logan Quinn swept the 200 (1:57.21) and 500 freestyles (5:11.50). Methuen’s Matthew Jo won the 100 breaststroke (1:05.39).

Acton Boxborough senior Sophie Juethner swam a leg for the winning 400-yard freestyle. She also won the 100 free in Wellesley. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

Framingham’s Laura Dube won the 200 individual medley in the Division 1 championships at the Boston Sports Institute. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

Bonnie Zhao helped Brookline open the Division 1 championship with a win in the 200-yard medley relay in Wellesley. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

BOYS

at Boston Sports Institute

200 medley relay — 1. Methuen, 1:51.63; 2. Braintree, 1:57.57.

200 freestyle — 1. Logan Quinn, Braintree, 1:57.23.

Diving — 1. Lexander Flores, Methuen, 400.800 points; 2. Jan Polanco, Methuen, 342.500.

500 freestyle — 1. Carter DeLano, Methuen, 5:18.94; 2. Logan Quinn, Braintree, 5:20.92.

100 breaststroke — 1. Matthew Jo, Methuen, 1:06.37; 2. Carter DeLano, Methuen, 1:06.52.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Methuen, 3:40.44.

Team results — 1. Methuen, 171; 2. Braintree, 74.

GIRLS

at Boston Sports Institute

200 medley relay — 1. Brookline, 1:50.3; 2. Acton-Boxborough, 1:51.46; 3. Framingham, 1:51.61; 4. Haverhill, 1:52.29; 5. Ursuline, 1:52.97.

200 freestyle — 1. Charlotte Moulson, Andover, 1:54.83; 2. Jen McGrail, Ursuline, 1:58.6; 3. Honour Durfresne, Newton North, 2:00.5.

200 IM — 1. Laura Dube, Framingham, 2:09.98; 2. Claire Neilly, Andover, 2:10.07; 3. Hannah Lee, Brookline, 2:10.87.

50 freestyle — 1. Trinity Trainor, Framingham, 0:24.74; 2. Sophie Juethner, Acton-Boxborough, 0:24.75; 3. Julia Netishen, Central Catholic, 0:24.81.

Diving — 1. Alexa Kalish, Brookline, 465.700 points; 2. Cailey Simard, Haverhill, 443.900; 3. Alex Gay, Notre Dame (Hingham), 403.750; 4. Avery Bischoff, Acton-Boxborough, 391.750; 5. Kara Leahy, Notre Dame (Hingham), 371.

100 butterfly — 1. Madelyn Smith, Ursuline, 0:58.43; 2. Claire Neilly, Andover, 0:58.49; 3. Rachel Tsang, Acton-Boxborough, 1:00.22.

100 freestyle — 1. Sophie Juethner, Acton-Boxborough, 0:54; 2. Carli Quinlan, Haverhill, 0:54.17; 3. Maya Flatley, Andover, 0:54.48.

500 freestyle — 1. Charlotte Moulson, Andover, 5:07.93; 2. Honour Durfresne, Newton North, 5:25.65; 3. Emma Kates, Notre Dame (Hingham), 5:37.54.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Central Catholic, 1:39.16; 2. Framingham, 1:41.34; 3. Newton North, 1:42.07; 4. Andover, 1:44.21; 5. Acton-Boxborough, 1:44.42.

100 backstroke — 1. Isabella Lombard, Ursuline, 0:59.09; 2. Claudia Huang, Acton-Boxborough, 1:00.4; 3. Meg DiPasquale, Framingham, 1:00.72.

100 breaststroke — 1. Hannah Lee, Brookline, 1:05.08; 2. Isabela Teixeira, Acton-Boxborough, 1:07.01; 3. Laura Dube, Framingham, 1:08.19.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Acton-Boxborough, 3:37.5; 2. Andover, 3:39.89; 3. Brookline, 3:44.74; 3. Ursuline, 3:44.74; 5. Haverhill, 3:47.77.

Team results — 1. Acton-Boxborough, 350; 2. Brookline, 264; 3. Andover, 242; 4. Central Catholic, 235; 5. Framingham, 212.



