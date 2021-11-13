Gordon played the role of workhorse, carrying the ball 36 times for a career-high 288 yards — surpassing his previous high by 1 yard — along with four touchdowns.

After a 71-minute delay due to lightning, rain and a brief power outage, the Foxborough senior provided all the electricity the third-seeded Warriors needed in a 42-21 Division 4 quarterfinal win over No. 11 Wilmington on a cold, windy and wet Saturday night at Jack Martinelli Field.

“He’s been phenomenal,” Martinelli said after winning his 280th career game in 40 years as a coach. “I’ve been around 53, 54 years of high school coaching and I’ve never seen a kid like this.”

A week after recording a pair of pick-6s in a win over Newburyport, Gordon put the Warriors offense on his back, running for touchdowns of 48, 31, 11 and 15 yards. The 6-foot-3-inch, 200-pounder scored twice in a two-minute span in the fourth quarter as the Warriors (9-1) extended a 21-13 lead to 35-13.

“It was a long pregame, we saw the weather and we knew we’d have to pound the rock to win,” he said. “I saw early on I wouldn’t be able to break those long runs so I’d have to work for everything I got.”

Less than an hour before the game started the skies were alight with lightning and a heavy downpour deluged the field. The start of the game was pushed back an hour as both teams retreated to Ahern Middle School. Then, just minutes before kickoff, the power briefly went out, leading to another delay as the lights warmed back up.

Rain water puddles on the sideline of Jack Martinelli Field in Foxborough as Wilmington warms up. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

When the game finally started at 7:11 p.m., Wilmington (6-4) drew first blood, connecting on a 60-yard touchdown pass from Pedro Germano to Gavin Erickson. But the Wildcats struggled to run the ball against Foxborough inside linebackers (and cousins) Dylan Kerrigan and Lincoln Moore, finishing with 128 yards on the ground, 49 of which came in the final minute with the game decided.

“They both have a nose for the ball,” Martinelli said. “They really enjoy defensive football.”

After a quiet first quarter, the Warriors scored on the first play of the second quarter, the first of three-straight touchdowns. Two of them came from Gordon and the other was a 38-yard touchdown pass from Thomas Marcucella to Rashaad Way, who added a pick-6 in the fourth quarter.

Wilmington's Tommy Mallinson juggles a pass while pressured by Foxborough's Lincoln Moore and Tre Stith (right). Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

“We definitely started off a little cold,” Gordon said. “We lost our momentum from warmups but we picked it up. We didn’t panic when they went up 7-0 and we stayed on track and got the ‘W’.”

Foxborough advances to face No. 2 Duxbury (8-1) in the semifinals.

“It feels great,” Gordon said. “But we’re not done yet.”