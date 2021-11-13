Instead of Devils defenseman Ty Smith quickly turning the puck up ice, Karson Kulhman was able to read his mind and pick the puck off in the neutral zone.

Late in the first period of the Bruins 5-2 win Saturday, the New Jersey Devils were trying to take advantage of a Bruins’ line change and it backfired.

NEWARK — The puck ricocheted Erik Haula’s way like the gift he had been waiting on all season.

Suddenly, the Bruins had numbers. Kuhlman rushed towards Smith and dropped the puck behind him to Anton Blidh, who fired a shot point-blank that Devils goalie Jonathan Bernier was able to stop with his left pad.

But before Bernier could regroup, Haula was flying in for the rebound.

Haula punched the puck past Bernier, still on his knees, for a long-awaited score that gave him his first goal of the season.

“It’s a good feeling when the first one goes in,” Haula said.

The way the season’s gone so far for Haula — with shots pinging off the post — getting the first one was a relief.

“Before I would have missed that shot five-hole volume and it would have gone wide,” he said with a laugh. “So it went in and that’s all that matters.”

Kuhlman, Zboril and Blidh shake things up

With Craig Smith in Boston nursing an injury, Kuhlman took his spot on the third line. Mike Reilly was scratched prior to the game, and Jakob Zboril took his place on the third defensive pairing.

Kuhlman helped set up Haula’s goal with a shot on net and a rebound opportunity, something coach Bruce Cassidy said the Bruins haven’t seen much of so far.

Cassidy moved Jake DeBrusk to the fourth line with Tomas Nosek, and Curtis Lazar and bumped Blidh to the third line with Haula and Kuhlman and liked the results.

“Hall and DeBrusk have been there together for a while and kind of cooled off, so mix it up,” Cassidy said. “If Blidh plays with Kuhlman, they know their role. They know that they need to keep the puck out of the net, they know they need to be good defensively, block shots, stem the tide a little bit of the other team.”

If they can pitch in offensively, all the better, Cassidy said. Is it a combination Cassidy would use going forward?

“Right now I’d say yes, but we move things around so much,” he said.

Before Saturday, Zboril’s only action of the season came in the Bruins’ loss to Carolina on Oct. 28. What struck Cassidy was that despite not playing, Zboril was still prepared.

“He’s competing harder, more reliable, more stable in his game,” Cassidy said. “So he’ll go back in there tomorrow. We’ve talked about this. Listen, he’s here for a reason. We’d like him to push the group. Until you see a play a series of games, you don’t know how his progressions been.”

Cassidy said he’s seen Zboril take steps in the right direction in practice.

“I think that’s helped him go into these games,” Cassidy said. “In the past, maybe he hadn’t practiced as diligently or prepared as diligent for his opportunity. When he gets in there, you want to take advantage of it.”

Steen spending valuable time with Bruins

Oskar Steen was called up from Providence, but did not play Saturday. Cassidy opted to slide Kuhlman into the lineup for Smith.

Steen had been on a tear in Providence, scoring five goals and 10 points in seven games. This is the second NHL stint of the season for Steen, the Bruins’ sixth-round pick in 2016. In his only game, he had an assist to Jake DeBrusk in the second period of the Bruins 4-3 win over San Jose in October.

“I will tell you he’s played well in Providence,” Cassidy said. “He’s learning what he needs to do down there to play so it can translate up here. He’s shooting the puck and playing north with his foot speed.”

With the team finishing up back-to-back games Sunday against the Montreal Canadiens, Cassidy said Steen could see action tomorrow.

“We had a couple other guys that were nicked up the other day,” Cassidy said. “So he was a little bit of an insurance as well.”

Hamilton gets deal with Devils

Dougie Hamilton, who played three seasons with the Bruins from 2012 to 2015 after being taken with the ninth overall pick in the 2011 draft, signed a seven-year, $63 million deal with the Devils in July. In nine games this season, he’s notched 8 points (three goals, five assists). He missed three games with a lower-body injury before returning to the lineup Thursday and scoring a goal against the Islanders ... A portrait of Taylor Hall holding the Hart Memorial Trophy hangs front and center on the press level of the Prudential Center. Hall won the award with the Devils in 2018. This was his first trip to New Jersey as a Bruin ... Jeremy Swayman earned his first road win of the season.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.