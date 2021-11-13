As GM of the Red Sox from 2011-15, Cherington lived the life of a major-market executive. But he’s gaining as much satisfaction, maybe more, as GM of the low-budget Pirates.

A minute later, Chaim Bloom walked up with his bags and there was a sleek Lincoln Town Car waiting to whisk him to the airport with one of his staffers.

Ben Cherington was alone when he left the general managers meetings on Thursday morning, hopping into the same mud-splattered UberX that had just dropped off a reporter at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa.

“I’m really happy in Pittsburgh and really enjoying the challenge,” said Cherington, who has spent 24 of his 47 years working in baseball. “We know there’s more challenges ahead. But it’s been a lot of fun. Good group of people there and a fan base that loves baseball.”

Cherington joined the Pirates in 2020, charged with revitalizing a team that hadn’t made the playoffs since 2015. Once a cornerstone franchise in the National League, Pittsburgh’s last division championship was in 1992, when Jim Leyland was manager.

Cherington took on a task for which he’s well suited: building an organization from the ground up. It’s something he’s been part of since taking a scouting job with Cleveland in 1998.

“That’s his passion, the scouting and player development part of it,” said Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen, who also came up through the Red Sox organization under Theo Epstein. “This job matches up well with his personality.”

At this stage, the job in Pittsburgh is as much about infrastructure as who is on the major league roster. Cherington has remade the minor league coaching staff, added staffing in analytics, improved how the Pirates use technology, and reorganized the scouting staff.

“There’s been significant change,” Cherington said.

Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Ben Cherington talks with reporters during Major League Baseball's general manager meetings, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Carlsbad, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The Pirates had the third-lowest payroll in the majors this past season at roughly $63 million, a decrease of $41 million since 2018.

Like the Rays and Guardians, if Pittsburgh is going to win it will have to come by building a conveyor belt of talent.

“Player development is everything, from Pittsburgh to the Dominican. We have to be great at helping players get better. We’ve spent a ton of energy on that,” Cherington said.

With no minor league games in 2020, Cherington could do only so much evaluation of the farm system, both the players and staffing.

“This year was really important for us having a full season of major league and minor league baseball,” he said. “You learn so much from actually having games. Without the games you’re sort of guessing what’s in place and working well enough.

“Now we have a better sense of knowing what we need to do better, whether that’s coaching at the big league level, process, or whatever.”

Pittsburgh took infielder Nick Gonzales with their first-round pick in 2020. He hit .302 with a .950 OPS in High A this past season and has been crushing the ball in the Arizona Fall League.

The Pirates had the first overall pick in June and took Louisville catcher Henry Davis.

In Davis, 6-foot-7-inch shortstop Oneil Cruz, and righthander Quinn Priester, the Pirates have three prospects generally ranked among the top 50 in the game.

Ke’Bryan Hayes, a 24-year-old third baseman, has hit .280 with a .772 OPS since making his debut in 2020. There’s a nucleus starting to build.

“We’ve got more work to do, but we’ve improved the talent base and have to keep that going,” Cherington said. “If we do all of that well enough, it will lead to more wins.”

It’s fitting that Cherington is getting a second chance as a GM given how convoluted his tenure in Boston was.

Ownership saddled him with Bobby Valentine as a manager in 2012, which proved to be a disaster. Cherington brought back John Farrell and added the right pieces to produce a championship team in 2013.

Ownership got in the way again in ‘14, alienating Jon Lester with a lowball contract offer that sparked clubhouse dissension and eventually a trade-deadline selloff.

At times in disarray in the middle of last decade, the Sox appointed Dave Dombrowski as president of baseball operations in the middle of a game in 2015, leading to Ben Cherington's resignation. Jonathan Wiggs

By 2015, the Sox were such a mess that Dave Dombrowski was named president of baseball operations during the middle of a game in August, and Cherington resigned rather than be second in command.

Cherington took time off to contemplate his future. He moved to New York, dabbled in academia, and spent time with his family.

“You have to be honest about not performing well enough and that was partly me and the decisions we made,” he said. “That was the hard part because you care a lot. I wasn’t bothered with how I was treated; I was bothered that we didn’t do enough to win those last couple of years and what my role in that was.

“I’ve never thought about redemption. It’s more being grateful. I had 17 years there and got a chance to be the GM of the team that I grew up rooting for. When you have an opportunity like that, it forces you to learn about yourself, and I think I did.”

Cherington joined the Toronto front office, 13 months after leaving Boston, as a vice president of baseball operations under Mark Shapiro and Ross Atkins.

Cherington couldn’t have known it at the time, but it was the best preparation for what was waiting for him with the Pirates.

“During the time I was with Toronto, the things that we were focused on during that period of time really aren’t that different than what we’ve focused on the last two years in Pittsburgh,” he said.

“They were at the point where they needed to invest in player development and their process, and now it’s paying off at the big league level.”

At the same time, Cherington was preparing for his own future.

“The experience for me in Toronto was valuable in many ways,” he said. “To have a chance to work with an organization that also was trying to get better, it was a chance for me to really think about how I can do the job better without having to do it for a few years.

“I feel more confident because of that process. I just wanted to be somewhere where I could help build something.”

The Pirates have no timetable. Rebuilding is a process that is evaluated every day as inches turn into yards and then miles. The National League Central is a much smaller mountain to scale than the American League East. Milwaukee lost 94 games in 2015. It won 96 games in 2018.

Why can’t Pittsburgh?

“It would mean a lot,” Cherington said. “It’s a place that loves baseball. The Pirates have an important historical position in the city and that area and within the league. It’s a historic franchise and there have been difficult times of late.

“To think about trying to serve that and help people build better through winning is incredibly motivating. Pittsburgh is a great city with a lot of soul.”

LASTING IMPRESSION

Bloom energized

by Fenway crowds

“This was the first time I felt what it’s like to win in October in Boston and there is nothing like it,” Chaim Bloom said of the Sox playoff run. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

As a product of the Tampa Bay front office, Chaim Bloom is not somebody you’d expect to be influenced by emotion. So it was interesting to hear Bloom say what an impact the postseason crowds at Fenway Park had on him.

“This was the first time I felt what it’s like to win in October in Boston and there is nothing like it,” he said. “That atmosphere was something that I took away as feeling it’s an incredible thing to have at your back and it’s there for us if we earn it.

“I knew that intellectually, but then to feel it was a great experience.”

Bloom was at Fenway with the Rays for postseason games in 2008 and ‘13. But even people who have been with the Sox for 20 years told him the crowds this season were something special.

“And that was really cool,” Bloom said. “That’s something our fans can do that not that many places offer. They can actually shift the mood of the players.”

That doesn’t mean Bloom is going to toss away his plans for sustained competitiveness and throw everything into 2022. But much more so than he did before, he understands what winning means in Boston.

The Wild Card Game against the Yankees left a particular impression.

“It was just a privilege to be there and experience that,” he said. “It started with Jerry [Remy] throwing out the first pitch and feeling like we couldn’t lose. I’m getting emotional now thinking about it.

“Our fans never let up. The way they never let up on [Gerrit] Cole and when they realized [Aaron Boone] was coming out to get him and how they reacted. That’s not something you find everywhere.”

A few other observations on the Red Sox:

▪ The Sox had 40 stolen bases this past season. Only the Reds, with 36, had fewer. It was the fewest in a full season for the Sox since 1984, when they had 38.

GM Brian O’Halloran said base running and defense are topics that have been discussed. But more than anything else, they just don’t have a lot of speed.

The Sox, it should be noted, also finished with 829 runs, fifth in the majors. So maybe it doesn’t matter.

Jeter Downs had 18 stolen bases in 21 attempts in Triple A. Jarren Duran had 16 in 19 attempts.

▪ The Sox have 31 minor league free agents. The group includes occasional big leaguers such as Colten Brewer, Yairo Munoz, and Yacksel Rios, along with organizational veterans Roldani Baldwin, Chad De La Guerra, Tate Matheny, and Josh Ockimey.

Ockimey, 26, has hit 96 homers in the minor leagues since 2014. There are major league teams he could help as a platoon first baseman if they’re willing to live with the strikeouts.

ETC.

Wrong messenger,

but a good point

Scott Boras called his own news conference at the GM meetings to criticize the league and its franchises. Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Only one agent, Scott Boras, possesses the temerity to call a news conference at the GM meetings. He used the opportunity this past week to rail against teams tanking for draft picks and blamed rules put in place in 2021 that limit how much clubs can spend on signing their draft classes.

“It created an incentive for the race to the bottom,” Boras said. “Because now we have half the major league teams at some time during the season being noncompetitive, trading off their players, making the game and the season very different than what it was intended to be, and that was having an incentive to win every game that you play.”

Boras’s point is self-serving. As an agent who represents many of the top picks, he collects a percentage of their bonus and a cap limits his take.

But that doesn’t make him wrong.

The Orioles drew 8,098 fans for their Sept. 28 game against the Red Sox. The Pirates had nine home games that drew fewer than 5,000. But giving up is an accepted way of doing business and it has led to a plague of meaningless games in the second half of the season.

But instead of paying draft picks more, MLB could solve the problem by changing the format of the draft to create greater incentive to win.

Have the team with the best record not to make the postseason get the first pick. Or have the five best non-playoff teams be in a lottery for the first five picks. Then teams 6-10 are in a lottery for the next five picks, and so on.

Boras isn’t a perfect messenger. But his point is correct.

Extra bases

After taking leave at the end of last season, Indians manager Terry Francona is doing "much better" according to team president Chris Antonetti. Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said Terry Francona is “doing much better” than he was a few months ago and is on track to manage the team in spring training. Francona took leave this past season to attend to nagging medical issues that included a hip replacement and foot surgery. “Tito’s quality of life was the biggest thing,” Antonetti said. “He’s on a much better path than he was on before.” … The Mariners fell short of the postseason, but the passion their fans showed in September is fueling offseason plans. “It was not a quiet 45,000 fans. It was a football crowd,” president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said. “That was incredibly valuable. It was a jolt for our whole region.” Seattle’s 90 wins were its most since 2003. The Mariners haven’t made the playoffs since 2001 … Boras said Kumar Rocker will return to the draft next year after not signing with the Mets. He was the 10th overall pick, but the Mets did not make him an offer after reviewing medical information. Rocker cannot pitch for Vanderbilt but could do some showcase games next spring … Meanwhile, the endlessly puzzling Mets are now considering former Nationals assistant GM Adam Cromie as their new GM. That doesn’t sound unusual except Cromie hasn’t been in baseball since early in the 2017 season. He left the sport to become an attorney with Jones Day in Pittsburgh, specializing in mergers and acquisitions. The Mets are leaving open the option of hiring a GM and then eventually bringing in a president of baseball operations. The team also needs a manager and nearly an entire coaching staff … Beloved scout Art Stewart, the longest-tenured employee of the Royals, died on Thursday at the age of 94. Stewart left the Yankees to join Kansas City in 1969 and played a role in signing Bo Jackson, Johnny Damon, and Carlos Beltran … In addition to being the ace of the World Series champion Braves, Max Fried is a trivia All-Star. He won the Silver Slugger for National League pitchers, which is probably the last time that award will be presented with the universal DH expected to be implemented next season. He’s also the only pitcher to win the World Series, Silver Slugger, and Gold Glove in the same year … The Tradition is Dec. 8 at TD Garden with David Ortiz among the honorees. Go to sportsmuseum.org for ticket information or call Maria Kangas at 617-624-1232 … Happy birthday to Kim Andrew, who is 68. The second baseman was taken in the 1974 Rule 5 Draft from the Orioles and played two games for the Red Sox in ‘75. He made the team out of spring training but didn’t get into a game until April 16 as a defensive replacement at Yankee Stadium. Andrew was then 1 for 2 in the final innings of a 12-1 loss at against the Yankees at Fenway Park on April 21. He was then sent to the minors to get more playing time and never returned because of injuries.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.