“At halftime we came in and had to tell them it was playoff football, we aren’t going to just run down and score on them,” O’Donnell said. “They responded and we mixed up some blocking schemes and John hit the holes we made.”

Led by junior running back John Gianibas, the fourth-seeded Pirates did just that, coming from behind to defeat the 12th-seeded Panthers, 27-20 in a quarterfinal matchup Friday night in Hull.

When Hull coach Mike O’Donnell spoke to his team at halftime of the Pirates’ second-round matchup against KIPP Academy, he had to motivate them to rise to the occasion and play postseason football.

Luke Richardson rushed for a pair of first-half touchdowns and Jaden Stilphen broke off a 26-yard scoring run in the third quarter to tie the game before Gianibas, who rushed for 73 second-half yards, put the Pirates (8-2) ahead for good with a 12-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

Hull will face top-seeded Hoosac Valley in the state semifinals next weekend.

Randolph 16, Ware 10 — Greg Izedonmwen provided the offensive output for the Blue Devils (6-4) in their quarterfinal win over the host and No. 3 seed Indians. The junior returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and lhater returned a third quarter kickoff for a score.

The Randolph defense did the rest, holding an offense that averaged 30 points a game this season to just one touchdown.

“Ware was a huge challenge for us defensively, they can put up 36 points easily and we had to go earn it today,” Blue Devils coach Jon Marshall said. “We focused on playing as an 11-man unit.”

Next up for Randolph is a semifinal matchup with No. 11 Oxford. Ware (9-1) had its 12-game win streak snapped.

Hoosac Valley 20, Narragansett 13 — Aaron Bush ran for a pair of touchdowns, the latter a 20-yarder with 10:40 to play that sealed a win for the the top-seeded Hurricanes (9-1) over the No. 9 Warriors.

Oxford 16, Palmer 13 — Lucas Lambert threw a pair of touchdown passes, 17 yards to Connor Fantasia and 19 yards to Jordan DeLeon, and the No. 11 Pirates (8-2) edged the third-seeded Panthers on the road.

Division 1 State

Central Catholic 37, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 13 — The defense rose to the occasion in the fourth quarter, as Sean Mercuri returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown and Marcus Rivera ran back an interception for an 80-yard score as the No. 2 Raiders (9-1) earned a quarterfinal win.

“The kids responded and made plays,” Central Catholic coach Chuck Adamopoulos said. “Everything was going wrong and the defense came up big.”

Preston Zinter also recorded an interception, bringing the ball inside the 10-yard line to set up a Markys Bridgewater 4-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter. Junior corner Ty Cannistraro made 6 tackles and had a key pass breakup.

“Defensively, I thought we played pretty well,” Adamopoulos said. “St. John’s Shrewsbury has a very good team and our guys made some plays when they needed to.”

The Raiders offense was led by Justice McGrail, who reeled in scoring receptions of 39 and 49 yards from University of Maine commit Ayden Pereira. The Raiders will host No. 3 St. John’s Prep in the semifinals next week in a rematch from Week 2, which the Eagles won, 49-14.

Franklin 24, Methuen 7 — Senior Mack Gulla broke tackles and took the ball 33 yards for a Panthers touchdown, electrifying the home crowd. His second touchdown on the day gave top-seeded Franklin (10-0) a two-possession lead, and they coasted to a quarterfinal win over the eighth-seeded Rangers (8-3).

Methuen struck first when senior JP Muniz ran in a 5-yard touchdown, but Gulla tied it with a 5-yard run of his own. Then the Panthers took the lead when senior Jared Arone found classmate Will Tracey for a 23-yard touchdown reception.

“We’ve been working with all [our] seniors since freshman year,” Arone said. “I have the most chemistry I think I’ve ever had with them. I threw it up there and my guy made a play.”

In the third quarter, Gulla broke off his long run to extend the lead.

“That was a big play for us,” Gulla said. “They’re a very good defense, they hit hard, they’re very fast, very athletic. When I broke free it was a lot of adrenaline. I knew I had to take the ball and make sure I got in.”

Meanwhile, the Panthers defense shut down Methuen after the opening drive.

“We expected we were going to have all we could handle on the defensive end of things,” Franklin coach Eian Bain said, “so the biggest thing was not to panic and get back to our game plan and stay focused, and I think we did that.”

Franklin puts its unbeaten record on the line in next weekend’s semifinals against No. 5 Springfield Central.

St. John’s Prep 57, Wachusett 20 — Prep coach Brian St. Pierre was encouraged by what he saw from his third-seeded Eagles (8-2) in their quarterfinal win over the visiting Pioneers. Prep built 31-20 lead by halftime then broke it open with a 21-0 blitz in the third quarter.

“Our offense is tough to deal with at times, but we’ve got a tough challenge coming up,” St. Pierre said. “This is what you want.”

Jack Perry hit Jackson Delaney for a 56-yard TD on the first play from scrimmage. Wachusett responded with an eight-play drive, resulting in a 24-yard touchdown pass from Tucker McDonald to Adam Bates. Prep surged ahead 14-6 on a 37-yard TD catch-and-run from Stephon Patrick on fourth and 7. Moments later, Xavier Blais forced a fumble, Luke Verrier recovered at the Wachusett 43 and the Eagles settled for a 19-yard field goal from Maximus Rizza for a 17-6 lead.

The Mountaineers cut it to 17-12 early in the second on a 1-yard keep from McDonald and PAT from Ben Dominick. A 14-play, 74-yard drive ensued and ended with a 3-yard touchdown run from Carson Browne, putting the Eagles back up 24-13. Wachusett responded with a 13-play drive of its own and McDonald finished it with a 3-yard run to cut it to 24-20. Prep quickly marched back downfield in nine plays and grabbed their 10-point halftime lead on a 20-yard touchdown catch from Patrick, but the PAT was no good.

Prep smothered Wachusett in the third quarter, getting two more touchdown runs from Browne and a 1-yard TD run from Perry to make it 51-20 after three.

Division 3 State

Marblehead 21, Masconomet 7 — Three first-half scores and a stout defensive effort led the No. 1 Magicians (9-0) to a quarterfinal win over Northeastern Conference foe and No. 8 seed Masconomet (7-3). The teams played earlier this season, a 33-21 win for the Magicians on Oct. 8.

Senior quarterback Joshua Robertson found James Doody for a 47-yard scoring strike on fourth and 7 and punched in an 8-yard touchdown rush.

Marblehead will face No. 5 Westfield next week in the semifinals.

Westfield 21, Plymouth South 6 — Freshman quarterback Jaxson St. Pierre rushed for a 17-yard touchdown and threw a 31-yard score to Andrew Scott to help the fifth-seeded Bombers (8-1) go on the road and defeat the fourth-seeded Panthers (7-3) to move on to the semifinals.

Tyreek Mejia got the scoring started for Westfield when he returned a blocked punt 40 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. Liam Davis scored Plymouth South’s only points with an 80-yard kickoff return for a score.

Division 4 State

Grafton 35, Bedford 13 — Senior quarterback Tyler Dimond scored on runs of 27 yards and 15 yards and threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to junior Liam Donagher, leading the No. 4 Gators (10-0) to a quarterfinal win. Sophomore Tyson Thomas also punched in touchdown rushes of 4 yards and 1 yard.

The Gators will play No. 1 Scituate (9-1) next week in the semifinals.

Division 5 State

Bishop Fenwick 42, Hudson 13 — Senior captain Steven Woods (15-of-19, 271 yards) brought his postseason passing touchdown total up nine with four more in the quarterfinal win for the third-seeded Crusaders (8-2). Senior Jason Romans (6 catches for 172 yards) was on the receiving end of two of those, which went 80 and 43 yards, while Aidan Green and Mike Zaimi had the others.

Fenwick will face the winner of Saturday’s Swampscott vs. Dover-Sherborn matchup in next weekend’s semifinals.

Pentucket 21, Old Rochester 14 — Chase Dwight tossed a touchdown to Adam Payne and punched in rushing scores of 1 and 18 yards as part of a 21-point run to spark No. 4 Pentucket (8-2) to the quarterfinal win over the No. 5 Bulldogs (6-3).

Pentucket awaits the winner of Saturday’s North Reading-Norton winner.

Division 6 State

Blackstone Valley 28, Stoneham 14 — Senior John Furno recorded 11 tackles, including a sack, and punched in a 3-yard touchdown rush to help lead the No. 8 Beavers (6-2) to a quarterfinal upset. Sophomore Cam Burdick made nine tackles, two for loss, holding the top-seeded Spartans (9-1) scoreless in the second half.

“Our defensive front played well,” Blackstone Valley coach Anthony Landini said. “We didn’t want them to beat us with the big play. We were OK with giving them 3 or 4 yards a play and gas them out, knowing that we’d capitalize at some point.”

Senior Trey Howe rushed for 165 yards, catching a 13-yard pass from freshman Alexander Burgos to give the Beavers the lead in the fourth quarter. Junior Jayden Roderigues churned out 94 yards rushing, including a 34-yard touchdown scamper in the second quarter.

“Our guys are a physical bunch,” said Landini, whose team will face No. 4 Rockland next week. “Our kids fought for all four quarters.”

St. Mary’s 42, Medway 14 — David Brown scored three touchdowns, including a pick-6, and Donovan Clark added a pair as the third-seeded Spartans pulled away in the second half to beat the No. 6 Mustangs.

After falling in a quick 7-0 hole, St. Mary’s (9-1) responded with Brown’s first score from 2 yards to tie it. Ali Barry found Nick Sacco with a 23-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-7 at the half.

The Spartans cruised after intermission as Clark scored from 6 and 40 yards, bookending Brown’s 54-yard interception return for a score and then a 43-yard TD run.

St. Mary’s will face No. 2 Abington in next week’s semifinals.

Division 7 State

Mashpee 26, Amesbury 22 — The No. 7 Falcons pulled off the electric quarterfinal upset on a rain-soaked field after running just seven plays during the first half, scoring on two of them. Brady Johnston (8 carries, 138 rushing yards) ripped off a 33-yard touchdown in the first quarter, and Kayden Eaton (14 carries, 90 yards) added a 45-yard touchdown in the second.

After the second-seeded hosts dominated time of possession in the first half, coach Matt Triveri had the visitors’ defense adjust to take away Amesbury’s advantage on the edge. Johnston and Aidan Cuozzo each intercepted passes for Mashpee (8-2), and the Falcons held on for the win.

“Our kids believed,” said Triveri, whose Falcons will face either No. 3 Hamilton-Wenham or No. 6 Cohasset in the state semifinals.

Wahconah 48, Clinton 14 — Jonah Smith ran for four touchdowns and more than 300 yards as the top-seeded Warriors (10-0) overwhelmed the No. 8 Gaels.

Wahconah will square off with No. 4 Northbridge in a state semifinal.

Non-tournament games

Brighton 24, Boston English 18 — Sahmir Morales scored twice on the ground to lead the visiting Bengals (5-4) to the win. David Long had eight tackles and two sacks, and Maleek Lee had two tackles and two forced fumbles.

Fairhaven 28, Apponequet 21 — Cadence Chase rumbled to three first-half rushing touchdowns to lift the host Blue Devils (7-3).

Holliston 24, Framingham 12 — Junior quarterback TJ Kiley threw two touchdown passes to the Panthers (4-5).

Watertown 23, Austin Prep 6 — Billy McHugh rushed for two touchdowns and punched in a pair of 2-point conversions to lead the host Raiders (6-3).

Westford 24, Lowell 14 — Anthony Rudiman (160 rushing yards) ran for touchdowns of 4 and 41 yards for the Grey Ghosts (7-3). Peter Burdin added a 31-yard field goal to the winning effort.