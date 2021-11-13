The Shamrocks (19-1-1) will face the Acton-Boxborough/Natick winner in the semifinals.

The sophomore from Norwood flicked a shot in stride with the outside of her right foot off a free kick from senior center back Anne Pearl to give the Shamrocks a one-goal lead 20 minutes into the Division 1 quarterfinal. Second-seeded Bishop Feehan did not look back, defeating No. 7 Wellesley, 3-1.

Kileigh Gorman is no stranger to scoring big goals for the Bishop Feehan girls’ soccer team. Saturday was no different.

“It gives us a chance to win every game when you’ve got a kid like Pearl,” Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva said. “And Kileigh, she’s scored some big goals this year. She finds herself a way to get into positions to get a good shot — that last goal was unbelievable. That was a pretty special one.”

Less than seven minutes into the second half, Gorman found Pearl on the far side of the 6-yard box and the Plainville resident headed home the corner kick just inside the right post. Then with a little more than 11 minutes to play, Gorman extended the Shamrocks’ advantage to 3-0 with a beautiful long-range shot that arched into the far side of the net, her 20th goal of the season.

Division 2 State

Plymouth North 5, Grafton 0 — Megan Banzi scored three goals, with Kathryn Tocci and Emily O’Connell also finding the back of the net for the top-seeded Eagles (15-5). Kylee Carafoli earned a shutout for the 11th time this season in the quarterfinal win.

Silver Lake 2, Danvers 1 — The fourth-seeded Lakers had their ability to focus tested twice in their quarterfinal matchup against Danvers.

In the 11th minute Shea Kelleher netted a goal on a shot from the right wing, but the Falcons responded less than a minute later with an Eliana Anderson goal.

“We weren’t focused on what we needed to do, we were still celebrating our goal,” Silver Lake coach Scott Williams said.

Silver Lake (13-4-4) regained the lead in the 28th minute on a Lauren Dwyer shot from 25 yards out and hung on to the one-goal advantage until play was delayed because of lightning with a little more than five minutes remaining. The Lakers were unfazed by the delay, and when play resumed they held off Danvers to advance to the semifinals.

“It’s a hard thing to do, to keep your body warm and stay focused but they were thinking and saying the right things in the locker room and they finished the job,” Williams said.

Whitman-Hanson 2, Medfield 1 — Four defenders were not enough to stop Kayla Cassidy on her path to a quarterfinal-winning goal for the No. 3 Panthers (15-5-1).

The junior found space on the left side of the field, cut inside and fired a shot into the goal for the winner in overtime.

Whitman-Hanson put together a clutch OT performance after a lengthy lightning delay paused the game in the second half with the score tied 1-1. Ava Melia’s corner kick set up Makenna Marshall for the first goal, and Medfield tied the matchup shortly before the game was delayed.

Coach David Floeck praised the play of keeper Ava Patete, who made multiple important saves before the lightning delay and did not let the new playing conditions phase her during overtime.

“She was absolutely phenomenal,” Floeck said. “Throughout the whole game, making highlight save after highlight save.”

W-H will play Westborough in the semifinals. “Their emotions are sky high,” he said. “They worked hard, but they still have some goals ahead of them that they want to accomplish. They’ll enjoy tonight and get to work tomorrow.”

Division 3 State

Belchertown 2, Stoneham 1 — Avery Klingensmith scored her second goal of the game in overtime as the No. 5 Orioles (16-0-5) rallied past the 20th-seeded Spartans.

Dedham 5, Groton-Dunstable 0 — Catherine Morse’s goal off a corner kick 26 seconds into the game set the tone for the No. 3 Marauders (15-0-6). Abbey Finn and Devan O’Connell both converted penalty kicks, and Peyton Teehan and Nikki Brown added goals for Dedham.

Foxborough 1, Ursuline 0 — Jordan Carman has always been regarded as a technical player, but her winning goal was her ultimate highlight.

Carman presented an option for junior Grace Riley, breaking to the middle of the field on a throw-in. The senior corralled the ball with her chest, brought it to her feet, and unleashed a rocket from 25 yards out that nestled into the top right corner of the net as the second-seeded Warriors (16-1-4) slipped by the No. 23 Bears (17-3-2) in a quarterfinal. Foxborough will play No. 3 Dedham (15-0-6) in the semifinals.

Star forward Kailee McCabe (31 goals this season) was not in the lineup because of a knee injury.

“Missing Kailee has pulled them together as a team and everyone has collectively stepped up,” Foxborough coach Katie Stalcup said. “It’s been incredible to watch.”

The Warriors’ defense and midfielders stepped up, forcing the Bears into long-range shot attempts and nullifying opportunities inside the 18-yard box.

“This team is just proving over and over again how special they are and what you can do when everybody buys in,” Stalcup said.

Division 4 State

Hamilton-Wenham 2, Northbridge 0 — Sophomore midfielder Lily Mark scored off a deflection in the first half, then freshman forward Annie Moynihan added an insurance goal from a scrum in the second half as the second-seeded Generals (16-1-2) advanced to a semifinal matchup against West Bridgewater.

West Bridgewater 3, Pope Francis 2 — Kylie Fuller, Rachael Geniuch, and Amanda Jacques scored to rally the sixth-seeded Wildcats (19-2-0) from an 0-2 deficit and propel West Bridgewater to the program’s first state semifinal appearance.

Division 5 State

Monson 6, Millis 1 — Tennessee Murphy scored three goals, Kendall Bodak had four assists and the top-seeded Mustangs (21-0-0) used a five-goal second half to pull away from the No. 8 Mohawks.

Sutton 2, Bromfield 1 — Anna Joseph notched her second goal of the game in the second overtime, propelling the No. 4 Suzies (16-4-1) to the quarterfinal victory.

Colin Bannen, Ethan McDowell, and Steven Sousa contributed to this story.





Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.