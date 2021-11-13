North Attleborough (6-3) will face Billerica in the state semifinals next weekend for the right to go to Gillette. Milton’s quest for a title ends at 7-3.

In the end, North Attleborough did most of its damage in the first half then held on in the second for a wild 62-28 victory over Milton in a Division 3 quarterfinal.

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH — Tornado warnings, lightning delays and 77 combined points in the first half made for one heck of an atmosphere Saturday night at Community Field.

“The first quarter took an hour and 37 minutes,” NA coach Don Johnson said with a laugh. “We just didn’t feel comfortable with those guys, no lead felt safe. I’ve never been in a game where you score 40 or 50 points and you still don’t put the game away.”

The Rocketeers went up 6-0 with 9:37 left in the first on a Tyler Bannon 10-yard run. Seconds before the snap a huge flash of lightning could be seen and a delay was called before the PAT. With tornado warnings in the area, the teams eventually came back out about 45 minutes later and chaos broke loose.

Zach Gallagher picked off a Milton screen on the first play after the Tyler DeMattio PAT and Bannon scampered in from 33-yards out two plays later making it 14-0. North went up 21-0 on a 65-yard punt return TD from Nate Schultz.

Milton cut it to 21-6 on a 37-yard touchdown pass from Chase Vaughan to Mike Fulton, (missed PAT) but NA went back up 28-6 after the first quarter thanks to a late 57-yard touchdown pass from Chase Frisoli to Gavin Wells.

Touchdown runs of 10 and 2 yards for DeMattio pushed the lead to 42-6 with 5:33 left in the half. The Wildcats refused to quit, getting a 57-yard TD catch from Fulton to cut it to 42-13. Milton recovered a fumble on the kickoff at the NA 14-yard line and Milton’s other QB Owen McHugh hit Dillon Mackenzie on the next play to make it 42-21 with a 2-point catch from Mackenzie.

Three plays later the Rocketeers coughed up the football at their 35 and Matt Paquette recovered. Soon thereafter it was 42-28 with 1:00 left in the half after Vaughan found Mackenzie again from 5-yards out. Milton had one more score in them with just four seconds left as Wells hauled in a 15-yard touchdown for the ridiculous 49-28 halftime lead.

North Attleborough opened the second half with a 15-play drive that ended with a 5-yard touchdown run from Bannon, making it 55-28. The defense shut out Milton in the second half and the Rocketeers capped the scoring early in the fourth with a 25-yard Bannon touchdown run.