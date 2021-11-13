The Spy Ponders had never secured a divisional win in Richardson’s 14-year tenure. But led by a furious final kick from individual winner Justin Eastman, Arlington finished with 69 points and beat out traditional powers such as Concord-Carlisle (second with 117 points) and Wellesley (T-6th with 219 points).

“I think it’s a lot emotionally, because when you’re the team who’s always watching everybody else win, it’s challenging, because you feel like you put so much effort into it,” he said. “So it means a lot to me.”

Arlington boys’ cross-country coach Kevin Richardson was nearly overcome with emotion as he described the weight of his team’s win in Saturday’s Division 1B race at Wrentham Developmental Center.

“These guys, man, they’ve got a lot of heart,” Richardson said. “They knew exactly what they had to do, and they executed it. I’m really, really proud of them.”

Eastman, a senior, set a new personal best of 15:41.8 on the speedy 5K course. He led a tight pack at the 3K mark, and second-place finisher Logan Tracia of Peabody kept things close (15:50.2), but Eastman turned on the jets on the final downhill.

“Throughout the season, [Richardson] really wanted us to push at the end,” Eastman said. “We’ve been working on finishes for a long, long time. Everything I was training for, everything I remembered, just came back to me in that moment.”

Adam Boyle finished fourth (15:59.8) and Thomas Gregory came home 13th (16:29.1) to help secure a statement win for Arlington. Concord-Carlisle junior Harrison Dow finished third overall (15:58.5) to lead the Patriots.

The Spy Ponders locked themselves into next Saturday’s Division 1 state championship meet with the win. This season, the MIAA’s new cross-country format has altered the qualification procedure for the postseason. The top seven team finishers in each subdivision make the state meet, with two additional wild card spots given to the fastest two remaining teams across the entire division.

Ten individual runners from non-qualifying teams also advance, making 23 teams and 191 total runners for each of the three divisions at the state meet.

Additional highlights from other division meets across the state:

Boys’ 1A: Framingham’s Sam Burgess made historically quick work of the trails. The junior grinned as he crossed the finish line, clocking a course-record 15:05.2 to win 5K race and lock himself into the state meet as an individual qualifier.

“That feels really good,” Burgess said after the race. “I was eyeing 15 [minutes] earlier in the season, and over the summer it was something I was thinking about. But I wasn’t really able to get too close to that until today.”

Burgess fended off St. John’s Prep senior Charlie Tuttle, who placed second in 15:09.7. Brookline (102 points) claimed first as a team.

Barnstable freshman Ava Bullock ran a personal-best time of 18:28.8 in winning the 1A girls’ race. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

Girls’ 1A: Ava Bullock may have less experience than some of her closest competitors, but the Barnstable freshman certainly didn’t show it. Bullock threw down a PR of 18:28.8, beating out Methuen senior Miana Caraballo (18:30.9) in a tightly-contested 5K.

“I was extremely nervous on that line . . . my head was swimming with everything,” Bullock said. “I think it gives me a more positive outlook on coming to the next week, being a little bit less nervous.”

Weymouth did not log a single runner in the top 10, but four Wildcats placed in the top 20 to swipe the team victory with 84 points, beating out Bay State Conference foes Brookline (111 points) and Newton North (120 points).

Wellesley sophomore Lily Jin was all alone in heading to the finish line for the win in the 1B girls’ race. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

Girls’ 1B: Wellesley sophomore Lily Jin owned the 5K race, leading at all three mile marks en route to a commanding win with a PR of 18:39.9. Jin has overcome a calf strain and a knee injury this season, and is finally hitting her stride.

“[This was] a really big confidence booster,” she said. “I don’t want to jinx myself, but I think I’m feeling pretty good.”

Marshfield continued to flex its deep roster with a team win, amassing 107 points to hold off Hopkinton (114 points). The Rams were led by a second-place finish from standout freshman Eleanor Angeles-Whitfield (18:54.6).

Bishop Feehan senior Patrick Healey cruised to victory in the 1C boys’ race. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

Boys’ 1C: Bishop Feehan senior Patrick Healey set a school milestone, becoming the first Shamrock to win a divisional meet with his 15:54.4 5K time. Healey was fourth at the 3K mark, but continuously ratched up the pressure and surged past his competitors. Oliver Ames (77 points) snuck past Marblehead (82 points) to win the team event.

“We had a really good strategy [that] seemed to work for me in the past,” Healey said. “I just sit for two miles and in the last mile, I just give it all I got left to try to overtake some people.”

Sharon senior Daphne Theiler took the individual victory in the 1C girls’ race. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

Girls’ 1C: Daphne Theiler said she did not expect to find herself at the front of the pack. But the Sharon senior captured the lead midway through the race and never looked back, winning in 18:33.9 to propel herself to the state meet as an individual qualifier.

“Going into this race, I did not think I would be leading . . . Coming around to the second lap. I was like, ’Wow, this is not what I expected,’ ” Theiler said. “But I took it and went with it.”

Bishop Feehan and Oliver Ames tied in team scoring, but the Shamrocks won on a tiebreaker with sixth runner Lauren Harkins’s 43rd-place finish (21:13.7).

Division 2: The Holliston girls were challenged but unfazed by the hilly Gardner course. Led by individual winner Carmen Luisi (18:41.2 5K), the Panthers placed the top three finishers and won the 2B race with just 34 points. Wakefield’s Samantha Seabury (18:51.4) and Whitinsville Christian’s Molly Lashley (18:49.8) won the 2A and 2C races, respectively.

For the boys, Riley Cole of Northampton (16:19.0 in 2B) and Freddy Collins of Nashoba (16:19.6 in 2A) prevailed in their events with near-identical times. Jonathan Norton won in 16:52.7 to lead Martha’s Vineyard (62 points) to a team victory in the 2C race.

Division 3: Aidan Ross set the fastest time of the day for Uxbridge, logging a 15:10.4 5K in a dominant individual win in the 3B race. Marcus Reilly was in complete control for Northbridge for the 3A event (16:20.6), and Caleb Hatlevig helped Parker Charter (52 points) win the 3C event by taking first overall in 16:17.4.

On the girls’ side, Shae Regan gave Littleton something big to cheer about with her 18:10.8 time, good for first in 3B. Madelyn Germain won the 3A event with an 18:48.1 5K, and Kylie Marion laid down an 18:59 in a winning effort for Narragansett in the 3C race.