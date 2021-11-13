Behind a push from senior middles Mikayla Grady and Kate Powers, the third-seeded Hillers staved off a third-set comeback and swept Tri-Valley League rival Westwood 25-16, 25-17, 25-23 in a Division 2 quarterfinal Friday night at Hopkinton High.

The Hillers will tell you it’s a different year, a different team, a different tournament format.

Don’t remind the Hopkinton girls’ volleyball team about its loss to Needham in the 2019 Division 1 Central-West final.

In the pre-statewide tournament format, the match would have been a sectional final. Now the Hillers are off to the final four, and a state semifinal match against second-seeded King Philip.

“I think we’re a completely different team than we were two years ago,” Powers said.

“We’ve had a lot of good competition. We’ve learned how to come back. We beat Barnstable 3-2 and that was kind of a teetering match. I think we were all still fairly confident that we were able to come back and put it away at the end.

Hopkinton (23-0) won the first two sets with ease — as was the case against Needham two years ago — before the third set unfolded with seesaw-esque momentum.

The set had its ninth lead change when Hopkinton went ahead 20-19 on an unforced error by Westwood (20-3). It was then that Grady (6 kills, 3 blocks) made the most of her third-set touches to give the Hillers one final push toward the sweep.

A block and a kill from her extended the Hopkinton lead to three points and senior Melanie Gildea made it four with an ace on the next point. Westwood then called a timeout and pulled within one at 23-22 thanks to a Hopkinton hitting error and kills from Cara McManus and Emily Liu.

Another Grady kill pushed the Hiller lead back to two, but a Hopkinton error on the next point made the score 24-23 and Westwood — the only TVL team to take a set from Hopkinton during the regular season — felt a momentum shift. But Powers hammered the ball to the floor for her 11th kill on the next point to seal the match.

The match was the final one for Hopkinton coach Margie Grabmeier in her home gym. She’ll retire at the end of this season after 20 seasons with the program, 18 as varsity head coach.

“It doesn’t hit me until much later,” Grabmeier said. “I’m always a one-day-at-a-time kind of gal, so I can’t look too far ahead. “The most important game of the season is whoever we’re playing that night.”

The Hopkinton girls' volleyball team was in a celebratory mood as they closed in on a 3-0 Division 2 quarterfinal win over Westwood. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

King Philip 3, Woburn 0 — The second-seeded Warriors (22-1) continue to put their lone setback in the regular-season finale against Franklin in the rearview mirror. KP won its third straight postseason match in straight sets, 25-21, 25-11, 25-12, to oust the No. 10 Tanners (15-8) in the quarterfinals.

“I think at first, we just needed to calm down and play our game,” King Philip coach Kristen Geuss said after her team survived a scare in the opening set.

“Once they find their groove, and our serve-receive became better in the back row, that settles everything down and they’re able to play their game on our side of the court.”

Junior Sami Shore had 3 blocks and 18 kills, including the match-clinching spike down the right boundary. Senior Stella Bailey added 29 assists and three aces.

Division 1 State

Haverhill 3, Lincoln-Sudbury 2 — The second-seeded Hillies (19-3) prevailed in a grueling five-set quarterfinal matchup that was capped by a marathon 19-17 final set. “That set was crazy,” coach Vincent Pettis said. We probably changed leads a dozen times.” Neither coach had a timeout remaining after both sides were tied at 13-all. The Hillies dug deep, finishing with 75 digs as a team while fending off a formidable Lincoln-Sudbury attack. “Those kids just didn’t give up today,” Pettis said.

Westborough 3, Dartmouth 1 — Christine Li (8 kills, 2 blocks, 6 aces), Grace Burns (8 kills, 3 blocks) and Shannon Clark (44 assists, 3 kills) were the catalysts in the quarterfinal win for the top-seeded Rangers (20-0).

Division 3 State

Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Bishop Fenwick 0 — Senior captain Lucy Swanson logged her 1,000th career kill in a 24-kill effort with six digs for the No. 2 Dolphins (19-2) in the quarterfinal victory. Alayna Rooney had 19 digs and Ellen Swanson added 15 digs and 5 aces.

Division 4 State

Lynnfield 3, Arlington Catholic 0 — Ella Gizmunt racked up 25 kills, 6 aces, and 9 digs to propel the second-seeded Pioneers (19-4) to a quarterfinal win at home. Sarah Foley also contributed 16 assists, 5 aces and 7 digs.

Girls’ soccer

Division 3 State

Norwell 1, Austin Prep 0 — Kara Connerty stressed the importance of outside shots the Clippers at halftime, with the score deadlocked 0-0. Five minutes into the second half, senior captain Allison Jenkins launched a left-footed strike from 25 yards out that nestled into the top corner, lifting top-seeded Norwell (18-1-2) to a quarterfinals win.

“She’s been terrific for us all season long, but I think tonight she played her best game,” said Connerty.

The Clippers’ backline constantly pressured AP, taking away time and space and turning defense into offense. Belle Petit recorded a clean sheet and the trio of Giulianna Gianino, Paige Flanders, and Chloe Kirchner starred at midfield, making long runs into the corner to utilize the whole field and conducting unrelenting two touch passes.

“They were relentless in their work ethic on both sides of the ball,” said Connerty. “So proud of my team and the girls.”

Jake Levin reported from Wrentham.