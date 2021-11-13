After converting the kick, Janairo threw his hands into the air and ran over to the Newton North student section as his teammates trailed behind for the celebration.

When he stepped up for the decisive kick, Janairo buried the ball into the right corner of the net, lifting third-seeded Newton North to a 1-0 (PK) win over 11th-seeded St. John’s Shrewsbury Saturday in a Division 1 quarterfinal matchup between two teams in the Globe’s Top 10.

As Rialto Janairo waited his turn in penalty kicks, the senior captain kept a level head and visualized the shot he wanted to execute.

“It took some time for it to be real once it happened,” said Janairo. “I knew I had to keep a level head as we learned all season that keeping a level head wins us games.”

Newton North (15-2-4) advances to play Concord-Carlisle in the semifinals on Wednesday.

The Tigers had to work for every minute of Saturday’s win over a talented St. John’s squad.

After a 90-minute weather delay interrupted the first half, play began to pick up in the second. The Pioneers’ dynamic duo of Northeastern commit Kwame Adu-Gyamfi and Shane Fonseca put pressure on the Tigers’ defense as Fonseca nearly netted the winner in the 50th minute, his breakaway shot missing wide left.

St. John’s Shrewsbury (14-4-3) then had five corner kicks in the final 10 minutes of regulation, but couldn’t convert the go-ahead goal.

In overtime, North keeper Henry Baker gobbled up a point-blank rebound shot before the Pioneers missed a cross attempt wide right.

“It was a combination of the lucky leprechaun on the goal line,” Newton North coach Roy Dow said. “But Henry Baker was tremendous and we have a mentality of not giving up goals. We really pride ourselves on that.”

Baker made two diving saves in penalty kicks, his last one keeping the session tied at 2-2 when Janairo, one of North’s top scorers, stepped up and delivered the winner.

“I try to make them mess up, really get in their head and read the run up,” said Baker. “I know all of my shooters and I’m so proud of them. I know they can always come through.”

Brookline 2, St. John’s Prep 1 — A chaotic second period of overtime ended when Eamon Boshell connected on a header that sent the ninth-seeded Warriors (12-3-6) to the state semifinals.

The game started on the right foot for the hosts when Rowan Roudenbush set up senior captain Max Hatchett for his first goal of the season, a scoring play that coach Kyle Beaulieu-Jones said injected confidence into the squad.

“[Hatchett] probably played the best game of his senior year today,” Beaulieu-Jones said. “So it was the right time to show up and play that type of game.”

Prep tied the matchup in the second half after miscommunication by the Brookline defense and applied consistent pressure for the rest of the game. The Warriors withstood the attack and forced overtime, sealing their victory on Boshell’s goal. The state semifinals are an unfamiliar stage for this Brookline program, and the Warriors are preparing to make the most of the opportunity.

“It’s a spot we haven’t been to before,” Beaulieu-Jones said. “Let’s make the alumni, community, and each other proud just by doing it together.”

Concord-Carlisle 2, Ludlow 0 — Ben Brown scored twice for the Patriots in the quarterfinal victory, finding the back of the net in the 15th minute and converting a penalty kick in the second half. Ben Wasserman posted the shutout for Concord-Carlisle (11-4-5).

Division 2 State

Canton 1, Amherst-Pelham 0 — Jake McCabe scored the lone goal in the second half for the No. 21 Bulldogs (13-4-4), continuing their playoff run into the semifinals.

West Springfield 3, Hopkinton 2 — Jose Acevedo, Garrett Daly, and Lorchan Mitchell netted goals to lead the sixth-seeded Terriers (12-6-2) to the quarterfinal win and a matchup against neighboring Longmeadow in the state semifinals.

Division 3 State

Cardinal Spellman 2, Dighton-Rehoboth 1 — Melvin Alves scored with seven minutes left in the first half to level the game for the No. 5 Cardinals (18-0-3), then fired in the winner from 30 yards out with 11 minutes to play to send Spellman into a semifinal matchup against No. 1 Belchertown.

Medway 1, Stoneham 0 (SO) — Senior keeper Evan Monaghan made a crucial save during the shootout for the No. 10 Mustangs (13-7-1) and junior Seeber Pierre-Louis slotted home the deciding penalty kick in the quarterfinal win.

Norwell 2, Newburyport 0 — Ethan Thompson and Michael Bulens scored to propel the third-seeded Clippers (19-0-2) to the quarterfinal win.

Division 4 State

Frontier 1, Cohasset 0 (SO) — Owen Babb stopped 14 shots, as well as a crucial penalty kick as the No. 4 Red Hawks (15-2-4) advanced to the semifinals with a shootout victory.

Rockland 2, West Bridgewater 1 — Gavin Norton tallied a pair of goals for the third-seeded Bulldogs (18-1-1) in the quarterfinal victory.

Division 5 State

Douglas 3, Keefe Tech 0 — Chris Dame, Owen Gray, and Evan Wheeler all scored goals, and Aidan Ferguson had two assists as the third-seeded Tigers (13-6-2) topped the No. 11 Broncos, and head to the semifinals for a game against No. 7 Westport.

Correspondents Colin Bannen, Ethan McDowell, Patrick Herlihy, and Steven Sousa contributed to this story.











