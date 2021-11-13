The Tennessee Titans placed seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones on injured reserve after he hurt a hamstring in practice. The Titans (7-2) placed Jones on injured reserve Saturday along with safety Dane Cruikshank . They signed rookie receiver Dez Fitzpatrick off the practice squad and activated starting cornerback Kristian Fulton from injured reserve. Jones seemingly had healed from the hamstring issue that kept him out of three games this season. He was added back to the injury report Thursday after being seen pulling up after running a route in individual drills. The 32-year-old receiver did not practice Friday. He has 21 catches for 336 yards, still looking for his first touchdown catch this season. By being placed on injured reserve, Jones will miss Sunday’s game with New Orleans (5-3), a visit from Houston on Nov. 21, and a visit to New England on Nov. 28. Tennessee has its bye on Dec. 2, giving Jones at least a month to heal. . . . The Los Angeles Chargers activated linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. from the injured reserve list, and placed cornerback Ryan Smith on injured reserve in a corresponding move as well as activating linebacker Cole Christiansen , wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and cornerback Kiondre Thomas for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Murray had missed the previous five games due to an ankle injury. He was second on the Chargers with 20 tackles after the first three games. Smith suffered a torn ACL in last week’s win at Philadelphia

Sam Huff , the hard-hitting Hall of Fame linebacker who helped the New York Giants reach six NFL title games from the mid-1950s to the early 1960s and later became a popular player and announcer in Washington, died Saturday. He was 87. Huff family lawyer Deborah Matthews told The Associated Press that Huff died of natural causes in Winchester, Virginia. Huff always will be remembered as the furious middle linebacker in a 4-3 scheme developed for him by fellow Hall of Famer Tom Landry , his defensive coordinator with New York and later the architect of the Dallas Cowboys’ rise to power. Raised in Edna, West Virginia, in the heart of coal mining country, Huff became a two-time All-Pro in a career that spanned 1956-69. His major regret was winning only one of the title games in which he played, the championship in his rookie season when the Giants crushed the Chicago Bears 47-7 at Yankee Stadium. Huff was selected as the NFL’s top linebacker in 1959. He went to five Pro Bowls, four with the Giants and one with Washington, playing in an era when he regularly crashed into the likes of Jim Brown , Jim Taylor and other bruising running backs. “Anyone who knew Sam knew what an amazing person he was,” Washington owners Dan and Tanya Snyder said. “He was an iconic player and broadcaster for the franchise for over 40 years and was a great friend to our family. He represented the franchise with honor and respect on the field in the booth and was beloved by our fans.” Drafted out of West Virginia in the third round in 1956, Huff played for New York from 1956-63. He was traded to Washington before the 1964 season and played there for the next four seasons. He retired after the ‘67 season, sat out the following year and returned for a final season in 1969 as a player-coach under Vince Lombardi . Huff was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1982.

NHL

Penguins get Sidney Crosby, Brian Dumoulin, coach back from COVID list

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby, defenseman Brian Dumoulin and head coach Mike Sullivan are scheduled to rejoin the team in Washington D.C. on Sunday after exiting the COVID-19 protocol. Crosby and Dumoulin went into the protocol on Nov. 3. Sullivan joined them a day later as part of an outbreak that’s seen eight Penguins and their longtime coach miss time. Acting head coach Todd Reirden said before Saturday’s game in Ottawa he expects Sullivan to be back on the job when the Penguins face the Capitals. Pittsburgh should also have defenseman Chad Ruhwedel and Marcus Pettersson available. Both players, who exited the COVID-19 protocol earlier this week and played in an overtime win over Florida on Thursday, were unable to join the Penguins in Ottawa because of Canada’s COVID-19 quarantine protocols.

Golf

Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson share lead at Pelican Women’s Championship

Nelly Korda started with two birdies and finished the same way, making up plenty of ground along the way for a 7-under 63 that gave her a share of the lead with Lexi Thompson in the Pelican Women’s Championship in Belleair, Fla. Thompson did her part with a 65 that allowed her to join Korda at 16-under 194, with no shortage of contenders right behind them heading into the final round. “I’ve been hitting it actually really close this week, giving myself a lot of opportunities,” Korda said. “Capitalized a little bit more today. But it’s going to probably take a low one tomorrow.” Eight players were separated by four shots, a list that included defending champion Sei Young Kim (65) and long-shot Christina Kim (65), who earned a late sponsor exemption that all but ensured she would keep a full LPGA Tour card for next year. Jennifer Kupcho was tied for the lead until she ended a streak of 45 consecutive holes at par or better by closing with a bogey for a 66. for a three-way tie for third two shots off the lead . . . . Mizuki Hashimoto of Japan holed out from the fairway for eagle that sent her to a 4-under 68, allowing her to make up a three-shot deficit and win the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific to earn spots in two majors . . . A key figure in the US victory at the Ryder Cup, Scottie Scheffler will go after a trophy of his own in the Houston Open after shooting a 1-under 69 to take a one-shot lead going into the final round. Picked for the Ryder Cup, Scheffler delivered one of the biggest birdie putts late in the fourth session and then took down World No. 1 Jon Rahm in singles . . . Jim Furyk shot a 6-under 65 to take the third-round lead in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, putting him in position to win the PGA Tour Champions season points title at the Phoenix Country Club . . . Joachim B. Hansen and Francesco Laporta, players outside the top 150 in the world and with one win between them on the European Tour, each shot a 5-under 67 to grab a share of the lead heading into the final round of the Dubai Championship in Abu Dhabi.

Baseball

Brewers acquire INF Mike Brosseau from Rays

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired infielder Mike Brosseau from the Tampa Bay Rays for righthanded minor league pitcher Evan Reifert in a trade between division winners. Brosseau, 27, slumped this season after hitting a huge home run for Tampa Bay in the 2020 playoffs. His tiebreaking drive in the eighth inning off Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman lifted the Rays to a 2-1 win in the decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series. Brosseau, a career .245 hitter with 46 RBIs in 143 games over three seasons with the Rays, made 50 starts at second base, 35 at third and nine at first base in the majors.

Miscellany

Carlos Alcaraz wins NextGen ATP Finals

Carlos Alcaraz dominated in Milan to beat Sebastian Korda of the United States and win the Next Gen ATP Finals on Saturday, capping a brilliant season for the 18-year-old Spaniard. The top-seeded Alcaraz seemed to take a while to find his proper rhythm and had to save a number of break points in his first two service games of the final. But once Alcaraz was in his stride there was no turning back as he defeated Korda 4-3 (5), 4-2, 4-2 in 82 minutes . . . Paula Badosa extended her winning streak to eight matches with a 7-6 (4), 6-4 victory over Maria Sakkari as the 23-year-old Spaniard inched closer to the final four at the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico . . . Taurus Samuels scored 23 points, hitting six 3-pointers, to lead the Dartmouth men’s basketball team to a stunning 69-60 upset over host Georgetown at the Capital One Arena in Washington. The Hoyas of the Big East conference were outplayed by an Ivy League opponent that had not had a winning season since 1998-99 . . . Nelly Junior Joseph had a career-high 28 points as Iona (2-0) narrowly defeated Harvard, 90-87, in overtime in New Rochelle, N.Y. Chris Ledlum scored a career-high 28 points for the Crimson (1-1). Noah Kirkwood added 23 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals and Luka Sakota scored 10 . . . Striker Kylian Mbappe scored four goals as defending champion France qualified for next year’s men’s World Cup by crushing Kazakhstan, 8-0.