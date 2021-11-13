Newton South (15-0-6) advances to play top-seeded Hingham (20-0-1) in the semifinals, a battle of the lone unbeaten teams in Division 1.

Sure enough, on a corner kick from junior Jessie Lee with 11 minutes remaining, sophomore defender Nadia Mustafa lofted a header from 10 yards into the top right corner and scored the winning goal as the fifth-seeded Lions defeated No. 13 Brookline, 2-0, in the Division 1 quarterfinals.

NEWTON –– Newton South coach Doug McCarthy had been encouraging his team to win a corner late in the match.

“Corners have been our strength all season long,” said McCarthy. “I think 30 percent of our goals have come from corners. We work on them and a lot of details and we take a lot of pride in not only defending but certainly scoring corners.”

The goal marked Mustafa’s third header scored off of a corner kick in the last four games, as she boasts a strong vertical jump and desire to win the ball in the air.

“Jessie’s just really good at serving the ball in,” said Mustafa. “The way she kicks it, it’s easy to connect with it because she gets it really high up.”

The Lions capitalized on aggressive play from Brookline (14-3-3), as junior Maddy Genser finished a breakaway low farside on a gorgeous lead pass from sophomore Maddie Lewis, increasing the lead to two with six minutes to play.

After scoring 11 goals in the month of October, the Lions have scored 11 goals in three tournament games.

“We’re working hard to get the ball forward to our skill players and they are doing the rest,” said McCarthy. “They’re doing a really good job of getting the opponent under pressure and since we’ve been able to do that, we’ve created some seams and opportunities for us to score.”