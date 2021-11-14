The next day, the devastated but not defeated owner of Malden Mills Industries Inc. captured the nation’s attention by vowing to pay his 3,100 employees — including 1,400 in Lawrence — for three months while the company scrambled to restart operations. He would rebuild the mill complex right there on the Lawrence-Methuen line.

Feuerstein died earlier this month at 95, and those of us old enough to remember dialed back the time machine to 1995, when on a bitterly cold December night his textile factory in Lawrence was destroyed by fire.

Everyone called Aaron Feuerstein a hero. It was a terribly heavy burden to carry.

As the Globe’s Bruce D. Butterfield wrote the next year in a four-part series on Malden Mills, “The repeatedly told story of a devoutly religious Jew’s generosity at Christmastime made him a Frank Capra-like hero in an era of corporate greed and downsizing.”

Feuerstein didn’t see himself as a hero.

“He was a businessman, kindly but with human flaws, a good and moral man, not a saint,” is how Butterfield summed up his subject’s self-image.

Feuerstein’s death sent me back to Butterfield’s award-winning project, which ran in September 1996, the product of nine months of fly-on-the-wall reporting by one of the Globe’s best reporters. (Butterfield later left the Globe to write and teach journalism.)

I had edited Butterfield’s project, and what struck me hardest on rereading it was the intense pressure Feuerstein was under after the fire. The public acclaim was thrilling, but it put his commitment to workers — and the very concept of compassionate capitalism — to the test.

“I have to be worthy,” he told his wife over and over again. “Too many people depend on me.”

Senior executives at Malden Mills tried to convince Feuerstein that he couldn’t afford to keep workers on the payroll while operations were shut down. He wasn’t swayed.

“It’s the right thing to do,” he told his managers. “We need to keep our people together.”

Feuerstein spent $25 million — money that could have been used for new plant and equipment — on salaries and health benefits in the months following the fire.

His workers were essential to the company, a view that seemed hopelessly idealistic at a time when many manufacturers were closing plants and sending jobs to cheaper labor markets overseas.

“Well, I’m not poor,” Feuerstein told Butterfield. But his personal wealth was tied up in the mill. “If it succeeds, I succeed.”

Then and now, most CEOs succeed regardless of how their employees fare.

Malden Mills was a link to the region’s textile past — cities like Lawrence and Lowell thrived during the industry’s heyday — and a counterpoint to the debasement of factory labor that was rampant in the 1990s.

But Feuerstein’s management team, along with the Malden Mills board of directors, worried that their CEO was squandering resources. They tried to persuade him to drop or delay rebuilding the company’s low-margin product line and focus insurance proceeds on the more-profitable Polartec division, which made synthetic fleece used by L.L. Bean, Patagonia, and others.

Again, Feuerstein pushed back. The so-called Flock business, which made inexpensive upholstery material, employed 500 workers.

“They want me to delay Flock, hold off rebuilding for six months, 12 months,” he told the head of the division. “But I told them, no delay. Not one hour.”

He waged a similar fight over Polartec. The division’s chief, Patricia Fitzpatrick, was pushing automation to cut labor costs and boost efficiency.

According to Butterfield, Feuerstein rejected the proposal, telling Fitzpatrick angrily, “And what will we do with our workers, throw them out on the street?” Later, he issued an order: “There will be no robots in my factory.” Fitzgerald resigned soon after.

Looking back, there’s no doubt Feuerstein was a man of courage and conviction. At 71, it would have been much easier to take the insurance money and retire. Or he could have relocated production overseas.

But that courage and conviction in some ways hastened the all but inevitable demise of his family business. In a cutthroat industry, Malden Mills was burdened by the debt Feuerstein took on to rebuild in a way that protected every job he could. He spent $450 million, $150 million more than he received from insurers.

The Flock division was shut down in 1997. By 2001, the company was forced into bankruptcy. It was eventually sold to a private equity firm, the Lawrence plant was shuttered, and a few years ago the company changed hands again.

Could Feuerstein have taken a middle path to rebuilding? Should he have sacrificed some jobs for the longer-term good of the company?

From the vantage point of 2021, you might answer yes.

But heroes don’t compromise, right? Our intentions were good, but we put a terribly heavy burden on him.

Feuerstein made the only decision he could live with, guided by compassion and a well-calibrated moral compass.

Those traits are rare in the CEOs we lionize today.

Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.