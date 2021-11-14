Providence College has been awarded more than $300,000 from the National Endowment for the Humanities to help its art gallery rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.

The school was one of 90 colleges nationwide that received American Rescue Plan funding that will help cultural and educational nonprofits retain and rehire staff, and rebuild programs and projects disrupted by the pandemic.

Jamilee Lacy, director and chief curator of PC Galleries, said the grant will help fund a new project called “Multiplicity: Abstraction, Pattern & Identity in Limited-Edition Art.”