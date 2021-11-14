As of about 8:50 p.m. Saturday, nearly 8,700 customers were without power in Massachusetts, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency . By Sunday afternoon, that number had dropped to about two dozen, the agency reported.

The tree was struck outside of Ashland Commons apartment complex on Presidents Row as a powerful storm knocked down trees and caused power outages across the region Saturday evening.

About eight to 10 people remained displaced from their homes in Ashland on Sunday after lightning struck a tree the previous evening, causing it to explode and damage nearby buildings and cars, officials said.

Theresa Zimmerley said she was sitting by a window in her Ashland Commons home at around 6 p.m. when she heard thunder rolling in the distance. Then, out of nowhere, she heard a loud crack of thunder nearby followed by what sounded like an explosion.

“It was nothing I have ever heard before,” Zimmerley, 62, said in a telephone interview Sunday. “It actually hurt my ear.”

Her clock, pictures, and other items hanging on the walls fell off, Zimmerley said. “It sounded and looked like a bomb went off,” she said.

The lightning had struck a large pine tree, which “exploded into pieces doing damage to three residential apartment buildings and multiple vehicles in [the] parking lot,” Ashland Fire Chief Keith Robie wrote in an e-mail Saturday night.

“Miraculously, there were no injuries,” the Ashland Fire Department tweeted.

Zimmerley said she went outside Sunday morning and saw some of the damage in the daylight: There were holes in the sidings of buildings, windows blown out, a tree limb lodged in the roof of a nearby building, and debris everywhere.

Her Jeep was damaged as well, Zimmerley said. The driver’s side window “looked like somebody put their fist through it,” the back window on the driver’s side was gone, and part of the roof was pushed in, she said.

“I have never, ever been through anything like this before,” she said.

On Sunday afternoon, crews could be seen boarding up windows and cleaning up debris. Holes in the roof still needed to be repaired, Robie said in an e-mail late Sunday afternoon. Fire alarms were also knocked out from the lightning strike and repairs needed to be made to the hydrant line on the property, Robie said.

About eight to 10 residents remained displaced Sunday, Robie said, and they won’t be allowed back into their homes until repairs are made and approved by the building commissioner.

The chief reminded people to always monitor the weather to stay safe, noting that if anyone had been outside when lightning struck the tree, the situation would have likely “ended up in severe injuries.”





