A Roxbury man is facing firearm charges after he was arrested Sunday afternoon in Dorchester with a loaded handgun, Boston police said.

Police responded to a call reporting a person with a gun on Edson Street shortly after 3:30 p.m., and while en route, officers were told that the suspect was seen with a gun while he was sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle that was blocking a driveway, police said in a statement.