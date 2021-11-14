A Roxbury man is facing firearm charges after he was arrested Sunday afternoon in Dorchester with a loaded handgun, Boston police said.
Police responded to a call reporting a person with a gun on Edson Street shortly after 3:30 p.m., and while en route, officers were told that the suspect was seen with a gun while he was sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle that was blocking a driveway, police said in a statement.
Police found Ronnie Powell, 36, sitting in the vehicle on Edson Street and removed him, then found a handgun loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition inside the vehicle, according to the statement.
Powell was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and operating a motor vehicle after suspension or revocation, police said. He will be arraigned in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court.
Colleen Cronin can be reached at colleen.cronin@globe.com.